A look at Africa’s chances at the global showpiece FIFA Club World Cup 25 set from June 14 to July 13, 2025

An increased in global attention will be on the African game, as four strong contenders — Reigning African champions Al Ahly SC; Tunisian giants Espérance de Tunis; Morocco’s Wydad AC and Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa — prepare to represent the continent at the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup 25.

The new and expanded version of the global club showpiece — from previously seven participating teams to the staggering 32 teams, will take place in the United States from June 14 to July 13, 2025.

‘Your World of Champions, SuperSport, has secured the tournament’s broadcast rights for all 63 Games live through DStv GOtv platforms set for the 32-club competition featuring some of the best clubs in world football — same format used for national teams’ FIFA World Cup versions.

The new FIFA Club World Cup trophy landed on the African soil as part of the tournament’s build up with 2016 CAF Champions League champions, Mamelodi Sundowns played host to the trophy’s first stop on January 8.

The Trophy continued with its tour of Africa, with the next stop being Cairo, Egypt before proceeding to Tunisia and Morocco where it welcomed by Espérance de Tunis and Wydad AC respectively.

CAFOnline takes a look at how the four representatives might fare at the much-anticipated competition:

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

This year’s edition marks Mamelodi Sundowns’ second FIFA World Cup appearance after their 2016 debut in Japan. The South Africans find themselves in a tough Group F alongside German powerhouse Borussia Dortmund, Fluminense FC of Brazil as well as Ulsan HD of Korea.

Affectionately known as the Brazilians for their enterprising style of play, the stage is set for the former African champions to shine under their new coach, Miguel Cardoso.

Key to Sundowns’ success will be their South American signings, Lucas Ribeiro Costa (Brazil) Marcelo Allende (Chile) as well as Lucas Suarez (Argentina) who seemed to have gelled well at the club.

Al Ahly SC (Egypt)

The African champions will be making their 10th appearance at FIFA Club World Cup, with an impressive record of three bronze medals from their previous nine showings.

Guided by the 64-year-old Marcel Kohler, who has enjoyed great success with the club — bagging two successive CAF Champions League titles with the Red Devils — a lot will be expected of the club heading to the US firmly carrying the title of African champions.

The Egyptians face a mammoth task, having been drawn in Group A along with CONMEBOL COPA Libertadores champions SE Palmeiras (Brazil), FC Benfica (Portugal) as well as a Lionel Messi’s inspired Inter Miami CF (USA).

The 12-time African champions will be banking on the experience of their experienced campaigners such as Hussein El Shahat, Mohammed Al Shenawy as well as Mohamed Hany who have been highly instrumental in their most recent silverware collection.

Espérance Sportive de Tunis (Tunisia)

Tunisian giants, Espérance Sportive de Tunis are headed to their fourth FIFA Club World Cup, having appeared at the competition’s 2011, 2018 and 2019 editions.

The Tunisians are yet to make a mark at the global showpiece and will be looking at stamping their authority as one of the best teams from the continent.

Last season’s CAF Champions League runners-up are drawn in Group D alongside former European champions Chelsea FC, Brazil’s CR Flamengo as well as Club Leon of Mexico.

Captained by Mohamed Amine Ben Hamida, who marshals the defense, the Tunisians will be relying on the trickery and speed of their attack that will be led by the likes of Youcef Belaili and newly signed Elias Mokwana.

Wydad AC (Morocco)

Proud hosts of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON) 2025 and the FIFA World Cup 2030, Morocco will be fully behind their club Wydad Athletic Club when they make their first FIFA Club World Cup appearance.

Having successfully stamped their authority as one of Africa’s best clubs, the Moroccans will be using the global showpiece to grow their presence at the world stage.

Drawn in a tough Group G along with English champions Manchester City, UAE’s Al Ain FC as well as Italian giants Juventus, the Moroccans have a tough group stage assignment ahead of them.

Currently undergoing a rebuilding phase under former Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena, the FIFA Club World Cup presents an exciting challenge for the club, as they look to rebuild in what looks to be a new era for the former African champions.

With such hype, the African football fan is assured of great entertainment before during and after the global showpiece with live broadcast of each of the 63 matches — as announced by MultiChoice Malawi’s Susan Mtegha.

In a statement issued this afternoon, Mtegha said: “As Africa’s biggest sports broadcaster, we are proud to be able to bring fans the best in sporting action; to bring them the biggest names in the game and, of course, the biggest clubs coming up against each other.

“We are especially honored to partner with FIFA to bring the new format of the FIFA Club World Cup 25 to Sub-Saharan Africa viewers.

“As we’ve seen with some innovations on the European continent with the new UEFA club competition format, fans are primed for fresher approaches to long-standing traditional tournaments.

“We see the FIFA Club World Cup 25’s evolution from seven participating teams to the staggering 32 teams as a move that will pique the football interest of passionate fans.

“SuperSport cannot wait to be at the forefront of this historic transformation and to give the viewer a front-row seat to the global spectacle.”

According to FIFA website, the expanded tournament format was announced in March 2019 and originally scheduled to be hosted by China in 2021 until a postponement due to the CoVID-19 pandemic.

FIFA approved the allocation of slots between confederations in February 2023 and announced the United States as the host country four months later.

The expansion of the tournament was met with criticism by players’ Union FIFPRO and the World League Forum due to the impact it is expected to have on fixture congestion and player welfare.

Since its return from hiatus in 2005, the FIFA Club World Cup had been held annually in December and was limited to the winners of continental club competitions and according to FIFA website, as early as late 2016, FIFA president Gianni Infantino suggested expanding the Club World Cup to 32 teams beginning in 2019 and rescheduling it to June/July to be more balanced and attractive to broadcasters and sponsors.

In late 2017, FIFA discussed proposals to expand the competition to 24 teams and have it be played every four years starting in 2021, replacing the FIFA Confederations Cup, which was being played in the host country of FIFA World Cup.—Content by CAFonline and FIFA; edited by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express