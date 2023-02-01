A group of youths lodge complaint to ACB to probe recruitment of prison warders

Past new recruits during pass out parade

By Duncan Mlanjira

Through their lawyers, Mackenzie & Patricks Associates, a youth grouping known as League for Change, has sent a complaint to the Anti-Corruption Bureau asking to probe what they suspect to be irregular recruitment of prison wardens.

Dated January 30 and received by ACB on January 31, the lawyers indicate that the League for Change represents “the interests of youths across the country — a majority of whom are unemployed”.

The grouping contends that in April 2022, “after meeting the requirements on an advert in the print media, a number of youths responded to a call for qualified Malawians to apply for the prison recruits warder (Grade N) advert”.

“After close to 9 months on 28th January, 2023, our clients saw a list of successful applicants in the print media.

“The list was full of newly-qualified Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) graduates who obtained their MSCE long after the deadline set for receipt of applications.

“It is our clients’ position that the whole recruitment exercise was irregular in that it violated a number of sections under the Corrupt Practices Act, namely sections 24, 25, 25A, 25B and 25D.

“This precipitates an investigation by your office. We, therefore, write your good office to institute a swift and thorough investigation into the matter.”

The lawyers also enclosed the advert that called for applications for ease of the ACB’s reference.