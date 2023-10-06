A day to forget for Blantyre rural outfit Katete Rangers as they are thrashed 10-1 by Wanderers in Ibongetse Castel Challenge Cup

* Veteran striker Chiukepo Msowoya netted a hat-trick with Isaac Kaliyati and Francisco Madinga having a brace each

At least Katete Rangers have a consolation that they scored a goal against one of the country football giants, but it will be a day to forget for the Blantyre rural outfit after been thrashed 10-1 by Mighty Wanderers in Ibongetse Castel Challenge Cup.

This is the highest scoreline in the Round of 64 of the Castel Challenge Cup played at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre, in which veteran striker Chiukepo Msowoya netted a hat-trick with Isaac Kaliyati and Francisco Madinga having a brace each as Francis Mkonda, Robin Ngalande and Misheck Bottoman added misery to Katete Rangers.

The lower league side scored their consolation through Madalitso Mwachumu from the penalty spot.

Chiukepo was the hero of the day as he opened the floodgates in the 8th minute when he headed in Misheck Bottoman’s cross while midfielder Kaliyati doubled the lead in the 11th minute followd by Madinga’s 15th minute goal.

It was a routine job when Mkonda scored the 4th in the 43rd before Kaliyati scored his second in the 45th as the first half ended with Wanderers still hungry for goals.

But soon after recess, Mwachumu scored their consolation from the penalty spot following Bakilinho Mwakanyongo’s foul on Charles Kaupinde in the box but it did not make a different as Wanderers continued their mission.

Chiukepo scored two goals within seven minutes in the 51st and 58th and from then it was party time as Katete showed no resistance from Wanderers as Ngalande made it 8-1 in the 71st minute with Madinga completing brace in the 74th while Bottoman made 10-1 in the 78th.

Wanderers coach Mark Harrison said their mission was completed way back in the first half, saying: “It just turned out to be a training session for us”, while Katete Rangers coach, Mario Gadaga confessed they were outplayed by the Nomads.

Meanwhile, Blue Eagles were the first team to book a ticket to the Castel Challenge Cup Round of 32 after walloping Layman Rangers 4-0 at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.

Schumacher Kuwali and Trouble Banda netted a brace each with no reply from the lower league outfit. All things being equal Eagles were supposed to score more than four goals, especially in second half.

However, they were timid in the final third until Kuwali opened the floodgates in the in the 34th minute after a fine pass from Ian Chinyama.

Trouble Banda doubled the lead just before recess from another Chinyama assists, this time it was a beautifully delivered set piece.

Kuwali then turned provider as he set up Banda to complete a brace as well in 51st minute. Banda then returned the favour, setting up Kuwali to complete a brace as well in the 61st minute.

In post match interview, Eagles coach Elia Kananji said he was satisfied with his charges‘ performance, saying: “First half, we struggled because we didn’t know how they play. But they knew us and they knew how to counter oir play and frustrate us.

“But by second half, we had discovered how they play. That is why we managed to score those three goals and won 4-0.”

His counterpart Atanazius Jabulani said they gave away the game through silly mistakes: “I don’t know what happened at the back. We managed to contain them for a good part of the first half and ended up conceding that silly goal.

“But I am happy for my boys. They managed to contain Blue Eagles. I am sure when we go back to our league, we will do better.”

In other Castel Challenge Cup fixture, White Eagles beat MDF Marine 2-0 in playoffs to book the last slot in the round of 64. After a quiet start, the match exploded in the 14th minute when Master Sasamala put White eagles ahead from Jali Tiyamike assist.

MDF Marine had a chance to level the scores when they where awarded a penalty following a bad tackle from White eagles defender. However, White Eagles goalkeeper Joseph Ngalande denied the Mangochi-based soldiers with a fine save as the first half ended 1-0.

White Eagles then doubled the lead in the 73rd minute through Lewo Kaila from a Sasamala assist.

White Eagles coach Caren Chaula said their victory was not easy: “We play a passing game, but Marine play long balls which frustrated us. It was a tough game more especially in the first half.

“But at half time we told our boys to play our usual game and we managed to beat them,” he said as they await to now play Zathu Rangers from Neno in round of 64.

Chaula said they expect the going to get tough: “We just need to pull up our socks because the higher we go, the tougher it will become.”—Reporting by Fam.mw