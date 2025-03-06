A 2-year-old baby, his mother and a cyclist killed in road accident after being hit by an overspeeding vehicle

Extensive damage to the vehicle involved in the accident

* Vehicle was being driven by laboratory technician at Ntcheu District Hospital, who was arrested for reckless driving

* Mangochi Police urge all road users to adhere to traffic regulations and exercise caution to prevent similar road accidents

A tragic road accident has claimed the lives of a 2-year-old baby boy, his 25-year-old mother and a cyclist (40), after the bicycle they were riding on got hit by a speeding motor vehicle yesterday. March 5, around 14:00 hours at Chimwala area along Arthur Peter Mutharika Highway in Mangochi.

A report by Mangochi Police Station’s public relations officer, Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi, identifies the deceased baby as Assan Alfred, the mother as Shamira Idi and the pedal cyclist as Issah Mwamadi, who were all on the bicycle at the time of the accident.

“The accident involved a Honda Life Saloon, registration number MH8587, driven by Patrick Buleya (26), a laboratory technician at Ntcheu District Hospital,” says the Daudi in the report.

“Buleya was driving from Liwonde towards Mangochi Boma when he lost control of the vehicle due to overspeeding and as a result, the vehicle swerved to the nearside of the road, hitting the male pedal cyclist, who was traveling in the same direction with a female pillion passenger carrying a baby on her back.

“Following the impact, the cyclist sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to Ukalanga Health Centre, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

“The mother and her baby also suffered severe head injuries and were referred to Mangochi District Hospital, where they died while receiving treatment.”

Daudi indicated that the driver was arrested and awaiting court proceedings and she added that Mangochi Police have since urged all road users to adhere to traffic regulations and exercise caution to prevent similar road accidents.