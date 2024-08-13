854 customers rewarded with various prizes in TNM Tikolore promotion

Jonazi (left) presenting a solar pump equipment to winner Sekeya

By Duncan Mlanjira

As the TNM Tikolore promotion rolls into the third month, 854 customers have been rewarded with various prizes, which the customers have described as fabulous, saying they have positively impacted their lives.

A Manase-based florist, Patrick Sekeya, who won a water pump, said the reward compliments his floriculture business: “Winning a prize from the Tikolore promotion was a wonderful surprise, but what touched me most is the coincidence that the prize resonates with my business.

“It’s clear that TNM values its customers, and that makes all the difference,” Sekeya said, while another customer, Zomba-based Chimwemwe Mtalika emerged as a winner of solar equipment, saying he had always wanted such an equipment.

Tikolore promotion is designed to reward customers and celebrate TNM’s commitment of connecting communities to world-class digital solutions to empower every Malawian and connect Malawi to the world.

During the second monthly draw, TNM’s Head of Brand & Marketing, Madalitso Jonazi said Tikolore has garnered significant interest attested to the pouring in of overwhelming customer entries.

“The promotion is progressing well and as TNM we are excited by the positive reception from our customers,” he said. “Through Tikolore, we are reaffirming our commitment towards creating a positive impact on our communities.”

He said the past months of the promotion have been exceptional as winners are drawn from every corner of the country: “We are excited to reach the third monthly draw of our Tikolore promotion.

“This campaign reflects our dedication to not only providing exceptional telecommunications services but also creating memorable experiences for our customers,” he said

To participate in the promotion, customers are supposed to use K1,000 weekly on TNM products or Mpamba services.