8 die from lightning strikes and floods since the onset of the rainy season

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) in the Office of the President and Cabinet reports that since the onset of the rainy season up to February 1, 2024, reports that the death toll is now at eight — out of which five were caused by lightning strikes while three were by floods.

The total number of injuries reported — largely caused by stormy rains — remains at 46 while the number of affected households has risen from 4,751, as reported in DoDMA’s statement dated on January 9, to 4,989, which is approximately 22,450 people.

The stormy rains, strong winds, floods and lightning have affected 20 councils — Balaka, Blantyre, Chikwawa, Chiradzulu, Dowa, Kasungu District, Lilongwe District, Machinga, Mangochi, Mulanje, Mchinji, Nkhata Bay, Nkhotakota, Ntcheu, Nsanje, Phalombe, Rumphi, Salima, Thyolo and Zomba City.

In the statement from DoDMA’s Commissioner for Disaster Affairs, Charles Kalemba says currently, the department has reached out to 4,868 households — approximately 21,906 people and representing 97% of the total number of the affected — with food and non-food items, which include maize, beans, blankets, pails and plastic sheets.

“Provision of relief assistance is on-going and the Department, in collaboration with various humanitarian partners, will reach out to all the affected people as per the reports from affected councils.

“The general public will be duly informed regarding the status of disasters and any related developments,” says the statement.

Meanwhile, in liaison with the World Food Programme (WFP-Malawi), DoDMA has established what is called humanitarian staging area (HSA) in Bangula, Nsanje District, to enhance coordination and effectiveness in disaster management in the Lower Shire.

The 850-square-metre HSA, which is still under construction — with WFP Malawi providing technical and financial support — has taken a great shape.

Apart from having a total of 17 storage containers, the area has spacious storage facilities in which DoDMA, WFP and various humanitarian partners have prepositioned search and rescue equipment (boats) and relief items, which include maize, kitchen utensils, hygiene kits and tents.

Among other facilities, the HSA boasts of prefabricated state of the art hostels, boreholes with submersible solar water pumps and 8,000-litre water tank.

It has two (110 KVA and 22 KVA) backup power generators and a 40,000-litre diesel fuel reserve — whose construction has just been completed and the area, whose construction works started end 2021, is a milestone in disaster management and denotes Malawi’s collaborated efforts and strives in disaster preparedness.