70 athletes register for Sunday’s Blantyre 42.195km Race

By Victor Singano Jnr

Malawi National Council of Sports says it expects Sunday’s Blantyre 42.195km Race to be a memorable race as all the 70 athletes that have registered are geared to showcase their skills of this edition, whose route for this 2023 edition was changed in which athletes will run a 14km stretch three times as a lap loop as opposed to the original of one long stretch up to the finish.



At a media briefing on Thursday, Sports Council Board member, Helene Mpinganjira-Tasosa preparations are going well and they are confident that they will have a historical competition.

“Currently, we have a list of 70 registered athletes but we expect to have more than that number because we have extended the closing date for registration from July 25 to July 29,” she said.

She said registration fee remain at K5,000 to each Fun Run participating athlete which will cover a distance of 8km from 7:00am while those participating in the main race are paying a fee of K20,000 each whose competition will start at 8:00am from Kamuzu Stadium.

Chairperson of organizing committee, Chifundo Tenthani said this year’s Race, which is under the theme, ‘Changing Lives’, is expecting to raise over K2 million and all the proceeds will be channeled to Cyclone Freddy affected victims.

The original route was starting from Ginnery Corner opposite NBS Bank along Masauko Chipembere Highway heading towards Chichiri Round About — but this time, the start is at the main entrance of Kamuzu Stadium turning right along Makata Road to Chichiri Round About.

It will proceed along Masauko Chipembere Highway up to the Independence Arch where the athletes will turn right for the Kasungu Crescent up to the entrance to Chichiri Shopping Mall to take the Kwacha road all the way to MBC TV.

After MBC Stadium, before reaching St. Columbus CCAP Church, the athletes will turn right along Njamba Road up to Njamba CDSS to connect to Kenyatta Drive all the way to Kamba junction where they will connect to Mahatma Gandhi Road to head for the junction opposite Malawi Red Cross.

They will then held into Mandala Road up to CFAO to turn right to reach Masauko Chipembere Highway up to the Clock Tower.

They will then take the Masauko Chipembere Highway all the way to Chichiri Round About and start another lap on the same route — giving people more chance to watch the progress of the race throughout.

On the third lap, the athletes will take Makata Road and held for Kamuzu Stadium through the main entrance up to the finish at the VIP Stand.

When announcing the change of route in May, the Race’s technical leader, Mzee Makawa, — himself a former marathoner — said this is according to new international standards to have loop laps marathons, saying the previous route had very high gradients of above 1m per kilometre.

He also said as a new route, the race will only be open to residents in Malawi and not international athletes as the route awaits certification by world athletics governing body.