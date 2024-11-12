7 nations already secured their ticket to join hosts CAF AfCON Morocco 2025

* They are Algeria, Angola, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Egypt and Senegal

* The remaining places will be decided in the final two rounds of qualifiers set for Match Day 5 & 6 (November 13-16 and November 17-19)

* The 35th edition of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations will take place between December 21, 2025 and January 18, 2026

Of the 52 nations that started the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON) 2025 qualifiers, seven have so far joined Morocco in the finals field to contest for Africa’s most sought-after trophy.

They are Algeria, Angola, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Egypt and Senegal — with the remaining places to be decided in the final two rounds of qualifiers set for Match Day 5 (November 13-16) and Match Day 6 (November 17-19).

The 35th edition of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations will take place between December 21, 2025 and January 18, 2026.

Group A

Tunisia (7), Comoros (6), The Gambia (5), Madagascar (2)

Tunisia have maintained their lead in Group A despite failing to collect maximum points in their previous two matches against Comoros.

The Gambia, who face a resurgent Comoros, are still very much in the running for qualification, with Madagascar the only team yet to earn a victory.

Group B

Morocco (12), Gabon (7), Central African Republic (3), Lesotho (1)

Morocco have enjoyed a perfect start with four wins from four games, conceding just one goal in the process and they are hoping to continue this impressive run against second-placed Gabon who themselves have enjoyed a solid qualification campaign.

Central African Republic will be looking to make it two consecutive wins over Lesotho, having easily dispatched their opponents the last time they played. The fixture is crucial for CAR if they are to stand a chance of making the finals.

Group C

Egypt (12), Botswana (6), Cape Verde (3), Mauritania (3)

Egypt have been dominant in Group C with four impressive victories. They face a buoyant Botswana side who will be keen to pose a stern challenge to the already qualified Pharaohs as they have finals ambitions of their own.

Cape Verde and Mauritania are locked on three points and cannot afford any further slip-ups if they are to book a finals berth.

Group D

Nigeria (10), Benin (6), Rwanda (5), Libya (1)

Nigeria remain frontrunners in Group D, showcasing solid performances that have seen them yet to concede a goal while Benin are in second place, a point ahead of Rwanda in third.

The clash against Benin on Match Day 5 gives the Super Eagles an opportunity to seal their finals place, while Libya will be desperate for their first win against Rwanda.

Group E

Algeria (12), Equatorial Guinea (7), Togo (2), Liberia (1)

Further underlining the North African dominance is Algeria, who lead Group E with four victories. Their perfect record will be put to the test against Equatorial Guinea, who are looking to secure second place.

The pressure is mounting for Togo who face Liberia in a must-win clash. The latter are already eliminated.

Group F

Angola (12), Sudan (7), Ghana (2), Niger (1)

Already qualified Angola sit comfortably on top of Group F with a perfect record and seek to extend their winning streak against struggling Ghana, who are in urgent need of points or face missing out on the finals for the first time in 20 years.

Sudan could tighten their grip on the second place when they take on bottom side Niger.

Group G

Côte d’Ivoire (9), Zambia (7), Sierra Leone (4), Chad (2)

The Elephants stand strong in Group G with three victories from four matches and they face a tough test in Zambia, who are two points behind.

With all still to play for, Chad and Sierra Leone will go head-to-head. This matchday offers a critical opportunity for the bottom two teams to keep their qualification dreams alive.

Group H

DR Congo (12), Guinea (6), Tanzania (4), Ethiopia (1)

DR Congo have dominated Group H with four wins, but Guinea present a significant challenge as they aim to take a giant step towards qualification themselves.

Ethiopia and Tanzania urgently need points and will look to capitalise on their Match Day 5 meeting to stay in the hunt.

Group I

Mozambique (8), Mali (8), Guinea-Bissau (4), eSwatini (1)

There is a top-of-the-table clash in Group I as Mozambique and Mali lock horns and both will be looking to seal a finals spot in what promises to be a mouth-watering encounter.

Guinea-Bissau will hope to keep their qualification chances alive when they play eliminated eSwatini.

Group J

Cameroon (10), Zimbabwe (8), Kenya (4), Namibia (0)

Cameroon lead Group J, a testament to the Indomitable Lions’ strength in the campaign, while Zimbabwe follow in second place.

Namibia, who reached the previous finals in Côte d’Ivoire, will not repeat that feat after losing all four games so far. Kenya remain in contention but must beat Zimbabwe on Match Day 5 or the latter will qualify.

Group K

Uganda (10), South Africa (8), Congo (4), South Sudan (0)

Uganda and South Africa will face off in a clash where the victor will qualify for the finals, though a draw will be enough for The Cranes.

Congo will expect to beat already eliminated South Sudan to keep their hopes alive, with a draw not enough for them.

Group L

Burkina Faso (10), Senegal (10), Burundi (3), Malawi (0)

Burkina Faso and Senegal are tied at the top of Group L, both showcasing solid performances so far with their tickets to the finals officially secured.

With the teams set to face off, both will be eager to secure victories to close off the qualifiers in style and win the group. Burundi and Malawi are playing for pride.

Malawi Flames left this afternoon through Kamuzu International Airport and will be joined by foreign-based players in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivore to face Burundi on Thursday, November 14, before closing their campaign with a home match against Burkina Faso at Bingu National Stadium on Monday, November 18.—Content by CAFonline; edited by Maravi Express