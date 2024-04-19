68% of Malawians have access to internet—survey

* It shows that people are now aware that they can find more information on internet

By Moses Nyirenda, MANA

The national survey report on access and use of information and communication technologies (ICT) by households and individuals in Malawi for 2023 has revealed that 68% of the people in the country have access to internet through the use of mobile phones and computers.

The revelation was made on Thursday in Lilongwe during the launch of the survey report which was organized by Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) and National Statistical Office (NSO) — where MACRA Director of Economic Regulations, Andrew Nyirenda said the percentage of the internet users indicated in the survey report portrays that people in the country are now aware about the benefits of internet.

“According to the data presented on the report of the survey, it shows that a lot of people are now using internet and this means that people are now aware that they can find more information on internet, as well as doing other activities such as businesses and school,” Nyirenda said.

He added that through the information presented in the survey report, MACRA will lobby government to develop policies that would assist to encourage more people in the country to start using internet: “We will make sure that the information gathered through the survey should help us to develop policies that would help to attract more people to start using internet services.

“In other countries, 100% of the population uses internet, but we are on 68%, which means we still have a lot of work which we need to do,” he said, while expressing optimism that the survey results would help MACRA to come up with the way forward that would help to enhance internet usage among individuals in the country.

On his part, NSO Commissioner of Statistics, Shelton Kanyanda said the results of the survey would also help MACRA to improve internet connectivity as well reducing the cost of other ICT services in the country.

“This is very important for our colleagues in the regulatory body as you can see the data is collected up to district level,” he said. “So what we are assuming is that the findings of the survey should be able to improve internet accessibility in different areas where there are challenges.

“They should also be able to reduce prices of other IT services — the cost shows that it is high. It is very important for our colleagues at MACRA to be able to make adjustments by negotiating with service providers.”

He also said NSO is willing and open to support MACRA in conducting research that would promote the use of internet and IT-related services among the people across the country.

Meanwhile, at the opening meeting of the 13th Smart Africa Council of African Regulators in Lilongwe on Wednesday, Director General for Smart Africa, Lucina Kone called for collective efforts in adopting satellite technologies to address internet connectivity challenges affecting most African countries.



Kone said single market connectivity is a big milestone in addressing internet connectivity challenges that have hovered African countries for a number of years.

Kone said distribution of cables has made internet connectivity a challenge in most parts of Africa, and as such satellite technology is a great milestone in addressing such anomalities.

“Most African countries are surrounded by internet cables but it has been a challenge to make these cables move across the continent. We, as Africans, should strive to making sure that they move so that internet connectivity challenges can be addressed,” Kone said.

Kone, therefore, urged Council members to be pragmatic in addressing internet connectivity challenges in Africa by enhancing digital collaboration.

On her part, MACRA’s Director of Legal Services, Thokozani Chimbe said resolution projects which Council of African Regulators is undertaking is a great milestone in enhancing digitisation.

She said One Africa Network (OAN), which the Council has currently adopted, will help in free data roaming while she also touched on exorbitant data charges that Malawians face when accessing internet services, which she said can be addressed by utilising bulky capacity marketplace which Smart Africa is yet to implement.

“Today’s meeting is about Council of African Regulators, who are part of Smart Africa, started by the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, some years back to promote harmonisation of ICT in Africa. Thus, seeing Africa joining as one in ITC projects.

“The Council would like to see single digital market across Africa. They don’t want to see Malawi, Zambia, Rwanda or Nigeria acting individually but as one network for Africa, bargaining for other things outside Africa which can be bought in bulk,” she said.—Reporting on Smart Africa by Levison Lester, MANA