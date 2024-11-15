6 other nations secure their ticket to AfCON Morocco 2025

* They are Nigeria, Tunisia, South Africa, Uganda, Equatorial Guinea, and Gabon

* Joining Algeria, Angola, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Egypt Senegal and hosts Morocco

Maravi Express

After yesterday’s results on Matchday 5, six more nations — Nigeria, Tunisia, South Africa, Uganda, Equatorial Guinea, and Gabon have secured their places at the highly anticipated CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON) Morocco 2025.

They join seven others who had already secured they place after Matchday 4; Algeria, Angola, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Egypt, Senegal and the hosts Morocco.

The confirmed teams represent a blend of regular AfCON contenders and rising forces in African football, that include the host nation, Morocco, who automatically qualifiedbut still competed in Group B in which they led with 12 points ahead of Matchday 5 — with Gabon 2nd (7 points), Central African Republic 3rd (3) and Lesotho at the bottom (1)

Other usual AfCON contenders are Senegal and Algeria, who secured early qualification through consistent performances, while Egypt and title holders Côte d’Ivoire also bring strong legacies to the competition, with both countries boasting numerous AfCON titles.

Several teams have made a comeback to the continental stage; DR Congo, Angola, South Africa and Equatorial Guinea, who will look to make an impact, while Uganda and Gabon are back with ambitions to advance deep into the tournament.

Of the 15 teams that have qualified, two are from the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) — South Africa and Angola with South Africa qualification marking a return to Africa’s biggest football stage after previous disappointments.

The qualification phase isn’t over yet as Matchday 5 matches continue today and tomorrow, with Matchday 6 next week set to confirm the remaining teams, rounding off the 24-nation lineup for Morocco 2025.

The 35th edition of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations will take place between December 21, 2025 and January 18, 2026.—Content by CAFonline; edited by Maravi Express