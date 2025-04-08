50 more fish cages to be introduced on Lake Malawi

* The addition is not just about increasing production, but also about embracing innovation and working together for sustainable development

* Minister challenging all players in the fish industry to take action in order to bring the much needed transformation in reducing the country’s reliance on imported fish

By Fostina Mkandawire, MANA

In order to revitalise the fisheries sector and boost national food security, the government plans to introduce 50 new fish cages on Lake Malawi.

This was announced by Minister of Natural Resources & Climate Change, Owen Chomanika yesterday in Salima, during the official launch of Cage Fish Farming Guidelines and the National Aquaculture Development Plans, an initiative supported by the German development agency, GIZ.

Chomanika praised the progress made in cage fish farming across the country, describing it as a promising solution to declining fish stocks and a vital step toward meeting the rising demand for fish.

“The addition of 50 new cages is not just about increasing production, but also about embracing innovation and working together for sustainable development,” said the Minister, while challenging all players in the fish industry to take action in order to bring the much needed transformation in reducing the country’s reliance on imported fish.

“If we do not put in place supporting guidelines on how we will implement these guidelines, then this launch will be useless,” Chomanika said — emphasized the need for enhanced collaboration among government departments, private investors, scientists, and local communities to drive sustainable aquaculture development.

Germany’s Ambassador to Malawi, Ute König underscored the importance of the fisheries sector to Malawi’s economy and nutrition as fish currently accounts for more than 40% of the protein intake among Malawians.

“The newly-launched guidelines are expected to provide a structured regulatory framework that promotes responsible aquaculture practices while safeguarding the environment and local communities,” he said.

The Ambassador highlighted recent statistics that reveal a 9.2% drop in fish landings, which has reduced per capita fish consumption from 9.65kgs in 2023 to 8.5kgs in 2024.

“This decline has heightened the urgency for innovative solutions like cage fish farming, which offers a scalable method to replenish fish supply sustainably. The prospects for the future are promising, but we must ensure sustainability is at the heart of every step we take,” Konig said.

Chomanika also inspected four existing fish cages in Lake Malawi, expressing confidence in their potential to revolutionize fish production in the region.