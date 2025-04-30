5 students from various Malawi universities in China for global ICT competition

* They emerged winners in the sub-Saharan regional ‘Tech4Good’ competition, qualifying for the global finals

By Duncan Mlanjira

Five students from Malawi University of Business & Applied Sciences (MUBAS), University of Malawi (UNIMA),Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST), National College of Information & Technology (NACIT) and Mzuni University (MZUNI) have flown to China for global ICT competition, courtesy of Huawei Technologies.

The five — Nyasha Chinthu (MUST), Steve Tsekani (UNIMA), Tayamika Kaponda (NACIT) and Victoria Kankhokwe (MZUNI) emerged winners in the sub-Saharan regional ‘Tech4Good’ competition, qualifying for the global finals.

According to Huawei, Tech4Good is Huawei’s entrepreneurship program designed to help young adults learn about the latest trends in digitalisation and explore how digital technologies can address common social issues.

During the sub-Saharan regional ‘Tech4Good’ competition the five students, demonstrated mastery in cutting-edge ICT by showcasing exceptional skills in innovation.

“The journey to China represents not only a personal achievement for the students but also a significant milestone for Malawi in the global technology arena,” said Huawei Malawi Managing Director, Tao An, adding that the competition solidifies the tech company’s commitment “to nurturing young talent and providing them with opportunities to further their ICT skills and knowledge”.

“We are excited to support these bright students as they take the next step in their ICT journey after emerging regional winners in Africa,” said An. “Their success is a testament to the incredible potential within Malawi and the growing interest in ICT among young people.”

He expressed optimism that the five students will have a great performance in the final stage of the competition, saying: “The global finals are expected to serve as a transformative experience for these students, enabling them to bring back valuable insights and knowledge to contribute to Malawi’s growing ICT sector.

“We look forward to seeing the best results as they perform on the global stage and how they will continue to contribute to the advancement of ICT in their home country,” said adding that Huawei is motivated by the ICT capabilities Malawian youths have displayed throughout the competition’s journey.

“Our objective is to see many Malawian students taking up the ICT challenges to enhance sustainability. Malawian youth have proven their capabilities on the global stage during the recent Tech4Good Challenge, indicating that Malawi’s youth have limitless potential.”

The recent victory of the Malawian team in the regional competition, according to Huawei, has put Malawi on the global map in terms of technological innovation — as It showcases the country’s growing digital talent and signals to the international community that Malawi can produce world-class tech leaders.

“The final stage of the competition in China promises to be an unforgettable experience for the students, with opportunities to collaborate, learn and develop essential skills for the future.”