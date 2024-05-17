5 players in hot pursuit of Zeliat Nkhoma in race for TNM Super League 2024 Golden Boot

* The five each have four goals while Nkhoma leads with just a single goal ahead of this weekend’s Matchdays



* In which Nkhoma’s 4th positioned Kamuzu Barracks are up against 6th-placed Moyale at Aubrey Dimba Stadium

By Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express & Tione Andsen, MANA

Five players, Adiel Kaduya, Binwell Katinji (Silver Strikers); Civil Service United’s Emmanuel Jnr Saviel; Creck Sporting’s George Chiomba and Isaac Msiska of Mzuzu City Hammers are hot on the neck of leading goal scorer — Kamuzu Barracks’ Zeliat Nkhoma.

The five each have four goals while Nkhoma leads with just a single goal ahead of this weekend’s Matchdays in which Nkhoma’s 4th positioned Kamuzu Barracks are up against 6th-placed Moyale at Aubrey Dimba Stadium.

League leaders Silver Strikers’ duo of Adiel Kaduya and Binwell Katinji date 3rd-placed Mighty Wanderers at Silver Stadium while Emmanuel Jnr Saviel’ Civil Service United (10th) are away to meet Karonga United (7th).

George Chiomba’s Creck Sporting (11th) is at home against fellow debutantes FOMO FC (12th) as Isaac Msiska’s Mzuzu City Hammers (2nd) travel to Blantyre to face defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets (5th).

The battle for supremacy continues and taking centre stage is the match leaders Silvers Strikers against dubbed as a Super Sunday encounter as the Bankers have consolidated their lead with 16 points from six games.

They only dropped two points after they were held to a 1-1 draw against Dedza Dynamos while the Nomads are four points short of the leaders with 12 points from the same number of games played and are yet to register a defeat for the season.

Both teams are having good defence formation and stable goal keeping which have seen them conceding few goals while Wanderers only allowed two to kiss the back of their net while Silver have let in three.

The Sunday encounter will put to test the capabilities of their goalkeeping departments with Silver’s custodian, George Chikooka and Wanderers shot stopper, Richard Chipuwa.

The attacking formation for both teams should be clinical if there will a winner from the encounter with the Bankers posing a threat through their leading scorers, Kaduya and Katinji — who are provided with killer passes from the midfield operated by Chimwemwe Idana, captain Mphatso Kamanga and Uchizi Vunga.

Wanderers defence led by captain, Lawrence Chaziya need to keep on checking the on slots from both flanks by guarding them firmly with Stanley Sanudi and Timothy Silwimba.

The Nomads have ammunitions they can use upfront — Christopher Kumwembe, Vincent Nyangulu and Clement Nyondo with the help of Isaac Kaliati, Gaddie Chirwa and Wisdom Mpinganjira at the heart of the pitch.

Both coaches, Silvers’ Peter Mponda and Wanderers’ Nsanzurwimo Ramadhan have a duty to ensure their title hopes are kept alive at the end of regulation time.

Another must-win battle for both teams on Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium the game between Nyasa Big Bullets and second placed Mzuzu City Hammers, who have 13 points from six games while Bullets are 6th with 10 points and the game promises to be a tricky one.

Debutantes game of Creck Sporting and FOMO will be of interest to watch as Creck is coming from a defeat and FOMO had a draw last weekend — both teams aiming at collecting maximum points.

Bangwe All Stars up against MAFCO, Karonga United will sweat out with Civil Service United and Dedza Dynamos will date Chitipa United.

Meanwhile, Mighty Tigers moved to 5th place on Thursday from 8th after beating Baka City 4-1 in a midweek match at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.