5 dead in another minibus accident in Kasungu

* Six others have sustained varying injuries and are admitted to Kasungu District Hospital



* Five others were treated as out-patients—Kasungu Police public relations officer, Joseph Kachikho

By Wanangwa Tembo, MANA

Three women and two men have died after a minibus they were travelling in overturned at Thondolo Village along the Santhe-Chinkhoma M18 Road in Kasungu District, barely a week after another another one killed all the 26 people on board on Thursday.

Briefing reporters at Kasungu District Hospital on Tuesday evening, Kasungu Police public relations officer, Joseph Kachikho only identified the two men — the driver, Cossam Banda and his conductor, Jairos Kamanga.

He said the minibus, registration number MZ10677, coming from Lilongwe going to Jenda had 16 people on board and “upon reaching Thondolo near Lusa River along the M18 Road, the rear tyre exploded forcing the minibus to overturn.

“Due to the impact, we have lost five people while six others have sustained varying injuries and are admitted to Kasungu District Hospital. Five others were treated as out-patients,” Kachikho said.

Meanwhile, Kasungu District Council director of planning & development, Annie Zimba told reporters at the mortuary that government, through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA), will assist the bereaved families with coffins.

“It’s another sad day for us here in Kasungu considering that just a few days ago we had another fatal accident which claimed 26 lives. We are deeply saddened and we send our condolences,” Zimba said.

Commissioner of Police for Central East Region, Rhoda Manjolo, Officer In-Charge for Kasungu Police, Obrey Nyirenda, senior council officials were present at the mortuary where hundreds of mourners had gathered.

On Thursday, the public was shocked at the news of the horrific accident which claimed the lives of 26 people in Kasungu — among them two children.

Reports indicate that a high-roof minibus registration number MZ 11670 going towards Lilongwe hit and killed a pedal cyclist before ramming into a Tanzanian fuel tanker coming the opposite direction at Katondo Village near Santhe Trading Centre.

Kasungu Police publicist Joseph Kachikho reported that after the collision with the tanker, the minibus went up in flames killing everyone on board.

Kasungu District Council, through DoDMA, also provided coffins, travel arrangements and costs as well as costs for food to all the bereaved families.