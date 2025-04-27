Pasuwa names 8 from Nyasa Big Bullets; 6 from Silver Strikers; 5 from Mighty Wanderers to face South Africa in CHAN qualifiers

* His counterpart Molefi Ntseki names 6 drawn from South Africa’s top sides, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs

* Both go into camp tomorrow ahead of the qualifiers with the Flames hosting South Africa at Bingu National Stadium on Saturday May 3 and second leg at Loftus Versfield Stadium

* The winner will secure their place in the CHAN finals that will be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania

Maravi Express

Coach, Kalisto Pasuwa has named his 25-man squad for the CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers against South Africa in which the majority are from Nyasa Big Bullets (8); Silver Strikers (6) and Mighty Wanderers (5) — while his counterpart, Molefi Ntseki has called 6 from that country’s top sides, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs.

Both are expected to start preparing the qualifiers from tomorrow ahead of the Flames hosting South Africa at Bingu National Stadium on Saturday, May 3 and second leg at Loftus Versfield Stadium in Pretoria on Sunday, May 11.

The winner will secure their place in the CHAN finals which will be co-hosted in east Africa by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

From Nyasa Big Bullets, Pasuwa has drafted in goalkeeper, Richard Chimbamba; defenders, Andrew Jovinala and Alick Lungu; midfielders, Yakho Singo, Lloyd Aaron Chawanangwa Gumbo and Wongani Lungu and striker, Chikumbutso Salima.

From Silver Strikers, he has goalkeeper, George Chikooka; defenders, McDonald Lameck, Nixon Mwase and Maxwell Paipi; midfielder, Zebron Kalima and forward, Binwel Katinji.

Mighty Wanderers have contributed defenders, Emmanuel Nyirenda; midfielder, Blessings Singini and attackers Wisdom Mpinganjira, Gaddie Chirwa and Promise Kamwendo.

The others are third goalkeeper, Lucky Tizola (Mighty Tigers FC); defenders, Khumbo Banda (Dedza Dynamos); Fanizo Mwansambo (Ekhaya FC); Charles Nkhoma (Moyale Barracks) and strikers, Zeliati Nkhoma and Olson Kanjira (both from Kamuzu Barracks).

Safa.net reports that Bafana coach Ntseki has trusted the services of Yanga Madiba (Orlando Pirates); Malibongwe Khoza, Terrence Mashego and Neo Maema (Mamelodi Sundowns) and Kaizer Chiefs stars, Tebogo Potsane and Samkelo Zwane.

Ntseki, whom South Africa Football Association (SAFA) feels he and his charges “have done a wonderful job, will continue with CHAN until the end.

He was brought on board in February, in which he oversaw a 4-2 aggregate win over Egypt in the previous qualification round, whose first leg ended in a 1-1 draw in Bloemfontein before the South Africans claimed a crucial 3-1 victory at the Suez Canal Stadium in the second leg.

Malawi, on the other hand, beat Comoros 4-0 on aggregate 2-0 in both legs played at Bingu National Stadium as the islanders did not have a FAC sanctioned stadia to his such a competitive international match.