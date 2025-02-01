45 Chiradzulu women graduate in tailoring and design training funded by MRF-UK and Issa Foundation

* As the two organisations continue in imparting vocational skills for Chiradzulu towards self-reliance, financial independence and economic empowerment

By Duncan Mlanjira

One of the country’s most innovative and true to its word, Malawi Relief Fund (MRF)-UK, in conjunction with major donor, Issa Foundation, has graduated 45 women based in Chiradzulu in tailoring and design training.

This is the two organisations’ continued provision of vocational skills for Chiradzulu — the fourth cohort that has now reached out to over 180 people in under two years towards self-reliance, financial independence and economic empowerment.

“This is not just a graduation,” said MRF-UK Country Director, Yakub Valli at Maone Technical College in the district. “Today we celebrate a milestone in the lives of these 45 remarkable women who have successfully completed their tailoring training program.

“At Malawi Relief Fund-UK, we believe that empowering women is key to transforming families, communities and entire nations. When a woman is equipped with skills, knowledge and opportunities, she becomes a force for economic growth and social change.

“Today, we see that transformation right before our eyes. To our graduates, you have shown commitment, resilience and determination throughout this journey.

“You have not only learned how to sew and design, but have also gained business and financial management skills as well as basic Islamic teachings that will help you establish successful enterprise and live a humble, moral and honest life.”

It does not end at receiving the certificates and its support towards materials for the K23 million worth of investment of intense training because MRF-UK, in conjunction with Issa Foundation, provide starter pack sewing machines and its accessories at no cost.

“We are proud to announce that each of you will also receive a brand new sewing machine, absolutely free,” announced Valli. “Why? Because we as MRF-UK and the Issa Foundation believe that lack of resources should never be a barrier to success.

“We want each of you to leave here fully equipped, ready to start your own business, earn a living and build a better future for yourselves and your families.

“Use these skills wisely, grow your businesses, and empower others along the way — go forth with confidence! You now have the tools to create, to earn to inspire and the world is waiting for your talent.”

He emphasised that as the graduands step out into the world with their new skills, they should “remember that this is just beginning as they need to keep learning, to keep innovating, and to keep striving for excellence”

“The future is in your hands, and we have no doubt that you will make a significant impact,” Valli said while highlighting that the milestone being achieved through the trainings at Maone Technical College, would not have been possible without the dedication of donors and the trainers, “who have worked tirelessly to ensure the success of this program”.

“We sincerely thank you for your contributions and join me in congratulating these graduates and may their talents bring prosperity to their lives and their communities, and may their sewing machines stitch together a brighter future for all of them.

“We look forward to seeing you grow as entrepreneurs and leaders, In Sha Allah.”

The event was graced by director of planning and development at Chiradzulu District Council, Mr. Kaumi as guest of honour along with Traditional Authority (T/A) Ntchema, and other chiefs Swadiki, Chapola and Chotokwa — from where the women were drawn from.

On his part, Kaumi applauded MRF saying it is one of the most reliable NGOs to ever engage with communities in Chiradzulu, disclosing that there are a lot of NGOs that reach out to Chiradzulu but most of them are just briefcase organisations — who don’t complete the projects they promise to carry out.

“MRF-UK and the Issa Foundation have shown how true they are as friends to our communities here in Chiradzulu, of which we do not take for granted,” he said.

“The skills these women have undergone through these trainings, coupled with the starter pack of the sewing machines, is surely an investment for life, not just by these beneficiaries but also those they will also train along the way,” Kaumi said.