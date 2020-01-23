By Duncan Mlanjira

Zomba Magistrate Court had judged that the warrant of arrest issued for businessman and banker, Thomson Mpinganjira done on January 21 by the Magistrate Court sitting in Lilongwe be canceled forthwith and also orders for his immediate release from custody.

The judgement made on Wednesday night hours after Mpinganjira’s arrest by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), says cites sections 18 and 42 of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi and section 96 of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Code in support of the application filed in by Mpinganjira’s lawyer Frank Mbeta.

“…Consequently and order be and is hereby issued directing the State (including but not limited to the Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Officer in Charge of Blantyre Police Station) to forthwith release the applicant, Dr. Thomson Frank Mpinganjira from custody.

“Any further prosecutorial steps of the Applicant by the Anti-Corruption Bureau be and shall be taken by way of Summons under Section 84 of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Code,” orders the Zomba Magistrate Court.

The ACB obtained the arrest warrant on Mpinganjira, owner Group Chief Executive Officer of FDH Financial Holdings Limited, over allegations that he tried to bribe the Constitutional Court judges who were hearing a legal challenge to the May 21 elections that re-elected President Arthur Peter Mutharika.

In a statement, the ACB said it received a complaint on 8th December, 2019 alleging that some people were attempting to bribe the five judges and the ACB instituted investigations into the matter.

After his arrest on Wednesday, 22nd January, 2020, was supposed to be taken to court after the ACB had recorded a statement from him.

Meanwhile, FDH Financial Holdings Limited’s chairman Noel Mkulichi reports that no summons were issued on the company not any of its subsidiaries and assures all stakeholders that the institution operates in a highly regulated environment and remains well capitalized.

“In light of this, FDH Financial Holdings Limited Board of Directors would like to assure its valued customers, the general public and all stakeholders that the business operations of all its subsidiaries are fully functional.

“The subsidiaries, namely: FDH Bank, FDH Money Bureau and Fisrt Discount House continue to run normal business operations with their respective Boards of Governors, management and staff,” says the statement.