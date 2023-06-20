42 grocers and table tops win iron sheets and bicycles in 1st draw of Illovo Sugar’s ‘Tseketseke Kuma Last’ promotion

* Consumers set to be rewarded by the end of the promotion period for 3 main big prizes

* Of 6 cookers, 6 upright fridges and 6 shopping vouchers worth K250,000 for a total of 6 winners for each category

By Duncan Mlanjira

The first draw of Illovo Sugar Malawi’s ‘Tseketseke Kuma Last’ in the grocers and tabletops segments identified 42 lucky winners that walk away with sheets and bicycles.

This biggest promotion of the year 2023, which was launched on May 22 at a glamorous event held at Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel, is a sequel of 2020 ‘Iponyereni Kwakuya ndi Illovo’ and last year’s ‘Iponyereninso Kwakuya’ and has been allocated K157 million on prizes.

The winners of the first draw per each region receive two vouchers worth K1 million and 12 winners for the bicycles.

Other prizes in the next draws are include those for stockists, who are required to buy one or more tons of Illovo Tseketseke sugar in order to win the amazing monthly prizes such as:

• 12 brand new express cabin tricycles, 4 from each region;

• 9 generators, 3 from each region; and

• 9 deep freezer fridges, 3 from each region.

Prizes for grocers are:

• K1 million vouchers for iron sheets for 36 people and 216 bicycles in a biweekly draw

• Six motorcycles in a monthly draw — 2 from each region with a total of 2 draws to be conducted;

For consumers, they are expected to buy 3kg’s of Illovo sugar for instant prizes through a lucky dip such as zitenje; T-shirts; buckets; caps; mugs and sugar canisters among others.

Additionally, all participants shall enter a monthly draw for 3 main big prizes — 6 cookers; 6 upright fridges and 6 shopping vouchers worth K250,000 — for a total of 6 winners for each category will be identified by the end of the promotion period.

Lekani Katandula, Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc Managing Director said the 2023 promotion innovation was based on feedback from the “valued customers and consumers from the previous years’ run variations of this promotion”, and thus they “incorporated new and improved features to make it even more exciting and rewarding for everyone”.

The promotion encompasses three entry levels that will include stockists, grocers and consumers — to consider the needs of each group to ensure that everyone can participate and receive fantastic rewards that match their interests and businesses.

Entry into the promotion at all levels requires that the participants use their EFD receipt to enter by writing their name and contacts at the back and dropping it into entry boxes at selected participating outlets.

Illovo will also run a shopper and consumer activities in 10 selected outlets — Shoprite: Blantyre, Lilongwe: City Mall, Gateway Mall, Mzuzu: Chipiku: Ginnery Corner, Chitawira, Chilambula, Lilongwe City, Mzuzu and Sana Mega for a period of 20 days.

Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc is listed on the Malawi Stock Exchange with 76% of the issued share capital held by the Illovo group and the balance by public and other institutional investors.

The corporate office is based at Limbe with two operations at Nchalo in the south of Malawi and Dwangwa in the mid-central region, producing sugar cane and raw and refined sugar, together with specialty sugars at Nchalo.

Illovo Malawi is the country’s sole sugar producer with more than 60% of total sugar sales sold to domestic consumer and industrial markets, and the balance exported to preferential markets in the EU and the USA, and the surrounding region.