4-Nations tournament’s tickets now available

Tickets for the 4-Nations tournament from Thursday, March 21-26 involving hosts Malawi, Kenya, Zimbabwe and Zambia are now available at various out let’s of Lilongwe, Blantyre and Mzuzu.

In Lilongwe, they are available at Acres Gateway, Area 18 Puma, Area 23 Puma, Bluewaves Puma, Kafoteka, Kanengo Puma, Kawale Engen, Maula Puma, Mbewe Puma, RK Shop, Total Walkers while for Corporate Box & VIP tickets at Bingu National Stadium Box W26

Blantyre outlets are at Limbe Total filling station, Ndirande Engen, Blantyre Haile Selassie Total, Kameza Puma while Mzuzu is at Katoto Puma.

Daily pass standard tickets at K3,000 advance and K5,000 on Match Day; VIP at K15,000 advance and K20,000 Match Day; Coporated Box at K20,000 advance and K30,000 Match Day while car pass is K500.

The tournament also involves Under-20 teams of the four FAs whose standard ticket is K1,000 with K10,000 for VIP and K20,000 corporate box while K500 is for car pass.

The Flames will open their campaign for the title against Kenya on Saturday, March 23 while Zambia will be up against Zimbabwe with the winners of the two matches to then play in the final while the losers will be involved in a third place play-off on Tuesday, March 26 at the same venue.

The Under-20 teams’ semifinals will be played on Thursday, March 21 and the final and third place playoffs scheduled for Sunday, March 24.

Coach Patrick Mabedi’s squad of home-based players were camp in Blantyre for the past two weeks and moved to Lilongwe last Friday where he has included the foreign-based players since this tournament has been organised in a FIFA window and all players are available for selection.

The foreign-based players are goalkeeper Brighton Munthali of Black Leopard in South Africa alongside fellow local shot stoppers, Innocent Nyasulu (Nyasa Big Bullets) and George Chokooka (Silver Strikers).

In defence, they are Jubril Okedina (Cambridge United); Chembezi Denis (Al-Qasim Sports Club) alongside Mark Lameck, Nickson Mwase (both Silver strikers), Daniel Chimbalanga (MAFCO), Stanley Sanudi, Lawrence Chaziya (both Mighty Wanderers), Yamikani Mologeni, Blessings Mpokera (both Nyasa Big Bullets), Alex Kambilinya (Mighty Wakawaka Tigers) and Joseph Balakasi (Dedza Dynamos).

Midfielders are John Banda (UD Songo), Robert Saizi (ZANACO), Takondwa Maosa (Brentwood Town FC), Lloyd Njaliwa (Costa do sol) alongside Chrispin Mapemba, Lloyd Aaron, Patrick Mwaungulu, Lanjesi Nkhoma, Chikumbutso Salima (all Nyasa Big Bullets), Wisdom Mpinganjira (Mighty Wanderers), Chimwemwe Idana, Patrick Macheso (both Silver Strikers) and Wongani Lungu (Ekwendeni Hammers).

Strikers are Gabadinho Mhango (Moroka Swallows), Chawanangwa Kaonga (ZANACO), Chifundo Mphasi (Kabwe Warriors), Henri Kumwenda (Butler Men’s soccer) alongside Ephraim Kondowe (Nyasa Big Bullets).

The four FAs agreed to the tournament as it will present a valuable opportunity for the senior national teams to face quality opposition in preparation for upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup and Africa Cup of Nation (AFCON Morocco 2025 qualifying campaigns.

The U20 tournaments will aid in developing and exposing elite youth talent while preparing teams for upcoming 2024 AFCON U-20 qualifiers later this year.

“Our four nations are committed to collaborating for the advancement of football development and transformation across the region,” said the four FAs in a joint statement.

“We believe hosting these joint tournaments will build camaraderie between our nations, provide high-level competition for our players, and elevate youth football programs across Kenya, Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

“We look forward to hosting exciting tournaments that showcase the very best talent our countries have to offer,” said the statement.