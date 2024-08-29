3rd fatal car accident in Kasungu alone within a week

The second involved this minibus

* As two die in road accident near Chilanga about 10km south of Kasungu Boma

* Two days after three women and two men died after a minibus they were travelling in overturned at Thondolo Village

* Barely a week after another another one killed all the 26 people on board Thursday last week

* Meanwhile, three people died on Wednesday along Zomba-Domasi Road at Naming’azi on Wednesday

Maravi Express

Two people have been confirmed dead following an accident involving a Toyota Sienta vehicle that overturned this morning near Chilanga, about 10km south of Kasungu Boma, whom police have identified as George Phiri, 22, and 54-year-old Helena Banda both from Traditional Authority Mpherembe in Mzimba.

This accident comes two days after three women and two men died after a minibus they were travelling in overturned at Thondolo Village along the Santhe-Chinkhoma M18 Road in same Kasungu District, barely a week after another another one killed all the 26 people on board Thursday last week.

According to Kasungu Police publicist, Joseph Kachikho, the vehicle registration number BA 10664 driven by Collings Mwale (34) had six people on board and overturned after a failed overtaking attempt.

“As the Sienta was trying to overtake another vehicle, it went to the extreme right verge where it overturned, killing two and injuring four others,” Kachikho said.

The car was travelling from Mzimba with people who were to attend a tombstone unveiling ceremony at Bua in same district and the injured had been rushed to Kasungu District Hospital.

The police have since issued an advisory calling on drivers to avoid overspending and overtaking especially on the M1 stretch which is under rehabilitation works.

Meanwhile, three people died yesterday along Zomba-Domasi Road at Naming’azi when the vehicle they were travelling in — a Nissan Otti, registration number BZ3010 heading to Songani — crashed with a van registration number NN 11432 traveling into Zomba City.

Zomba Police Station PRO, Patricia Sipiliyano confirmed the incident adding that others have sustained various injuries while spokesperson for Zomba Central Hospital, Fredson Kambeni collaborated with Sipiliyano, saying: “The driver of the Nissan died at the scene of the accident, while other passengers passed away while receiving treatment.”

The driver has been identified as Collins Potani but further details about the other passengers involved and the cause of the accident are still being investigated.

The accident in Kasungu on Thursday shocked the nation as it was horrific accident which claimed the lives of 26 people among them two children.

Reports indicate that a high-roof minibus registration number MZ 11670 going towards Lilongwe hit and killed a pedal cyclist before ramming into a Tanzanian fuel tanker coming the opposite direction at Katondo Village near Santhe Trading Centre.

Kasungu Police publicist Joseph Kachikho reported that after the collision with the tanker, the minibus went up in flames killing everyone on board.

In the second accident, the minibus with registration number of MZ10677 was being driven from Lilongwe to Jenda that had 16 people on board and upon reaching Thondolo near Lusa River along the M18 Road, the rear tyre exploded forcing the minibus to overturn.

The five people died on the spot while six others sustained varying injuries and were admitted to Kasungu District Hospital with five others were treated as out-patients.—Reporting for MANA by Wanangwa Tembo in Kasungu & Emily M’mangisa in Zomba; editing by Maravi Express