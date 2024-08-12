35 FAM elite referees undergoing training on VAR

Some of the referees who have made the 2023 FIFA grade (left-right) Jonazio Luwizi, Godfrey Nkhakananga and Mercy Kayira

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) is from today conducting a five-day FIFA member associations elite referees’ course at Mpira Village in Blantyre on video assistant referee (VAR) training.

The course is being facilitated by FIFA instructors Ali Muhammad from Somalia and Mark Mzengo from Malawi, which has brought together 35 elite referees from across the country.

A report on Fam.mw quotes FAM referees development manager, Fredrick Kholopa as saying the participants will first undergo fitness tests and the results will also be used to determine who goes on the FIFA list for 2025.

“It is our expectation that we will have high standard of officiation from our referees both at national and international level after they undergo this high-level course,” he is quoted as saying.

“We have also taken advantage of the forthcoming CAF Women’s Champions League-COSAFA qualifiers which Malawi will be hosting where referees will be drilled on VAR. So the member association course participants will join their colleagues in the VAR training.

“The training will assist our referees to be VAR compliant — hence increasing chances for our international referees to get appointments to international matches as only two Malawian referees Godfrey Nkhakananga and Pondamali Tembo are VAR-compliant and licensed.

“Modern games demand to be officiated by referees who are VAR compliant and Malawi is moving towards that direction,” Kholopa is quoted as saying.

The referees will go though match analysis, penalty area incidents, offside interpretation, positioning and reading, the handball new approach as well as the 2024-2045 new law changes.

Malawi will from August 15-24 host the CAF Women’s Champions League 2024-COSAFA qualifier that attracts eight teams — hosts Malawi Women’s Football National Champions, Ascent Soccer; Herentals Queens (Zimbabwe); FC Ongos Ladies (Namibia); University of Western Cape (South Africa); Green Buffaloes (Zambia); Gaborone United Ladies (Botswana); UD Lichinga (Mozambique); Young Buffaloes (eSwatini).

According to chairperson of the local organising committee, Felister Dossi, the teams are expected to start arriving in Malawi from tomorrow, August 13 and assured that FAM is geared to deliver a successful tournament.

Ascent Soccer are in Group B alongside Gaborone United Ladies (Botswana), Uniao Despotiva de Lichinga (Mozambique) and eSwatini’s Young Buffaloes — in their debut appearance at the CAF Women’s Champions League-COSAFA qualifier.

The hosts will first meet Young Buffaloes on August 16 from 15h00 before meeting UD de Lichinga two days later, August 18 and Gaborone United on August 20.

Group A has University of Western Cape FC; 2022 winners, Green Buffaloes; Herentals Queens and FC Ongos Ladies from Namibia.

University of Western Cape; Herentals Queens (Group A); Gaborone United; União Desportiva de Lichinga; and Ascent Soccer (Group B) are five debutantes at this edition while eSwatini’s Young Buffaloes are appearing for the third time.

The top two teams in each of the groups advance to the semifinals, with only the winner of the competition advancing to the continental finals later this year, where two-time African champions Mamelodi Sundowns have already qualified as holders.

Dossi, who is FAM executive committee member and chairperson of competitions committee chairperson, told Fam.mw that her committee is working hand in hand with COSAFA and other local stakeholders to ensure a successful delivery of the tournament.

“We are excited to host this competition for the first time and ready to welcome to Malawi the best women’s football clubs in southern Africa.

“As local organising committee, we have been planning and working hard over the past few days and I can assure the people of Malawi that a lot is going on behind the scenes to stage a world-class tournament.

“We have engaged all stakeholders who will be key in the delivery of a successful tournament like Ministry of Sports, the Police, Ministry of Health among others.

“We are finalising setting all the requirements as per the standards of the competition like venues, accommodation, transport, security and medical.”

Dossi added that the tournament will give Malawi an opportunity to continue showcasing her expertise in match organisation, rich culture, tourism, and history to the world.

“This is a fourth COSAFA tournament we are hosting in five years. We successfully hosted the U-17 Championship at the same stadium in 2019 while in 2022 we hosted COSAFA Schools boys and girls, Girls U-17 and Boys U-17 tournaments in Lilongwe.

“It is not going to be any different this time as we all look ahead to yet another successful tournament,” she said, adding that FAM is also engaging corporate partners for the competition who will be unveiled in due course.

Other Members of the local organising committee are executive committee member Daud Mtanthiko alongside Dayles Kachala, Clement Kafwafwa, Linah Mtegha, Agnes Mtimaukanena, Kondwani Katchere, Higger Mkandawire, Haz Mbizi and Nthukwa Shawa. Representative from the Ministry of Sports, Malawi National Council of Sports, Immigration, Malawi Revenue Authority and Ministry of Health will be part of the committee as ex-officio members.

Mpira Stadium will be the sole match venue for the competition with Kamuzu Stadium and St. Andrews as training venues while the teams will be accommodated at Malawi Sun, Serendib and Crossroads Hotel with the referees at Hotel Victoria.

Last year, Malawi was represented by Ntopwa FC in South Africa, who gained rich experience and exposure as they were pitted against the best in the COSAFA region and Ascent Soccer badly need that exposure to continue to emerge as one of the top female academy set-ups in the southern African football region.

Some of their players Leticia Chinyamula, Rose Kabzere, Faith Chinzimu, Maggie Chavula and Ireen Khumalo tasted international exposure when they were drafted in the Scorchers squad that won the COSAFA Women Championship 2023 in November.—Reporting by Fam.mw; editing by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express