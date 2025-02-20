3 spots along Kasungu-Jenda M001 Road stretch to be temporarily closed for 30 minutes each tomorrow and Saturday due to road works blasting activities 

* Tomorrow, February 21st, are at Mposa from 09h00-09h30 and at Bowe from 13h00-13h30

* For Saturday, February 22, the spot is at Chamakala from 09h00-09h30 and 13h00-13h30

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Roads Authority is alerting all road users that three spots along Kasungu-Jenda M001 Road stretch will be temporarily closed for 30 minutes each tomorrow and Saturday due to road works blasting activities by contractors, Mota Engil.

This is Lot 2 on the M001 Rehabilitation and Widening Road Project and the spots scheduled for tomorrow, February 21st, are at Mposa from 09h00-09h30 and at Bowe from 13h00-13h30.

For Saturday, February 22, the spot is at Chamakala from 09h00-09h30 and 13h00-13h30.

The Roads Authority, while regretting any inconvenience this might cause to motorists, says all traffic will be stopped for the 30-minutes for safety reasons during the blasting activities along the project stretch.

“We appreciate your cooperation and understanding as we work to complete the M001 Rehabilitation and Widening Project,” says the Roads Authority.

The rehabilitation works of the M001 Road is a long stretch from Lilongwe-Kasungu-Jenda-Mzimba and Kacheche-Chiweta, whose works started from the junction to Kamuzu International Airport (KIA).

It was awarded four 4 construction contractors, China Jiangxi International from junction to KIA to up to Kasungu Boma as Lot 1 while Portuguese contractor, Mota Engil’s stretch is the Kasungu Boma to Jenda — the border between the Central and Northern Regions.

Unik Constuction Engineering (Pty) Ltd takes up from Jenda up to Mzimba Boma Turn Off while China Henan International Co. Ltd’s stretch is from Kacheche to Chiweta.