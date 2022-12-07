3 more people to win K2 million each in ‘Kuiphula ndi Shake-Shake’ promotion

* Great prizes have been won such as fertilizers, bicycles, cash and T-shirts

* Promotion is part of appreciating the support shown by customers in the 55 years of the company’s existence

* We expect to receive more entries within the remaining period because the response has been overwhelming

By Victor Singano Jnr, Correspondent

With just two weeks to go before the grand draw of the ‘Kuiphula ndi Shake-Shake’ promotion, two more lucky customers stand a chance to walk away with K2 million each per region as opposed to the single national grand prize that was initially announced.

The promotion, which was launched on October 1, 2022, has seen winners going away with great prizes such as fertilizers, bicycles, cash and T-shirts and according to Chibuku Products’ Marketing Manager, Henry Mbweza the company invested K40 million into it as one way of appreciating the support shown by the customers within the 55 years of the company’s existence.

Mbweza described the promotion as successful and expressed the company’s appreciation on with how people welcomed it, which is expected to be closed on December 31.

“As the Kuiphula ndi Shake-Shake draws closer to an end, there are still chances for 3 winners and we expect to receive more entries within the remaining period because the response has been overwhelming since we launched the promotion,” he said.

“Chibuku is a traditional beer — it is a nutritious health drink and it also serves as food and provides energy, and has a short shelf life of 7 days and its alcohol content by volume reaches 3.5% when matured.

“It is also brewed to add joy and happiness during social gatherings and celebrations, as such Chibuku as a beverage, has stood the test of time and it still provides the same taste to generations.

“We believe in giving our consumers value for their money — that’s why our product is fairly priced that one can get this fresh beer at only K500 for a one litre bottle.”

Mbweza added that Chibuku Products Ltd also believes that its existence is due to the excellent support it constantly gets from its valued customers.

“As we wrap up the promotion, we encourage all consumers to continue participating by buying and drinking more Chibuku in otder to increase their chances of becoming one of the K2 million lucky winners.”

At the launch in October at Chibuku Products offices in Blantyre, the company’s national head of sales, Kon Scholtz said they decided to introduce the promotion as a thank you to the customers for their continuing strong support towards the company’s products since its inception 55 years ago.

He also said they appreciate customers support during the past 3 years when the country was going through economic difficulties due to CoVID-19 pandemic.

Scholtz added that the promotion was aimed at promoting smaller businesses for their customers and creating employment among Malawians as well as increase their customers base.

“For us to reach where we are today, it is because of the customers who have managed to stick to us all these years and we don’t take this for granted,” he had said. “Our business has been growing every year, including the period of CoVID-19 outbreak.

“So, this is the simplest way of giving back for such remarkable support to our clients and we believe that through this promotion their lives will improve for better,” said Scholtz.