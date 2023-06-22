3 lucky FCB customers win gas stoves in ‘Zanga Phee Civil Servants’ promotion

* In the first draw last month, civil servant Shema Daudi was rewarded with a solar power system



By Victor Singano Jnr

For the second draw of the First Capital Bank (FCB) ‘Zanga Phee Civil Servants’ promotion, 13 lucky customers have won various prizes which include gas stoves, 5kg cylinders and T-shirts.

Conducted on Thursday at the FCB headquarters in Blantyre, 10 people went away with T-shirts while three winners, Haxwell Mkandawire, Peter Chikoja and Diana Mangani each received gas stove and 5kg cylinder.

In the first draw last month, civil servant Shema Daudi was rewarded with a solar power system panel while 10 others won FCB branded T-shirts each.

The promotion, that was rolled out in April and its grand prize being K1 million at the end of three months in which customers are expected to to apply for a loan of a minimum of K1.2 million or to consolidate and top up their existing loans.

FCB Head of Marketing, Twikale Chirwa said the promotion seeks to incentivize the existing customers who would like to loan top ups but also encourage potential customers to access FCB Civil Servant Lending.

Chirwa further expressed satisfaction with the growing number of entries recorded in the second draw which he said it a sign that more customers want to be part of the bank.

“During the first draw we had about 179 entries but in our second draw we have over 279 people which is very impressive,” he said. “We expect to have more customers as we approach the final draw which we’ll have a grand prize of K1 million.”

He reiterated that the civil servant loan is fast, flexible and affordable and does not require any form of collateral or security as long as one is permanently employed by the Government of Malawi.

The loan, which is proceeded in 48 hours, can be used for purchase of personal assets, school fees, farming activities and business startups amongst other things.

Chirwa reiterated that the unavailability of mass lending solutions for customers is also one major disadvantages that cause clients to change banking services provider — hence First Capital Bank’s commitment to create a viable market segment for the provision of credit to the civil service employees.

The bank provides credit services to all civil servants that are deducted through the centralized Malawi Payments Solutions, and this include both its existing customers — but more notably also be available to non-customers.

“This will significantly benefit civil servants who currently have limited access to credit. In addition, these customers will be given the option of becoming banked by FCB and it should noted be noted that this market is not concentrated in one place only as it will be spread out all over be it in town and districts,” Chirwa said.

Meanwhile, FMB Capital Holdings Plc, a Mauritius based holding company of the FMB Capital Group — which has banking and finance operations in five Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries — has picked Malawi as one of the best performance contributors to its 2022 profits.

Group Managing Director for FMBcapital Holdings, Jaco Viljoen disclosed the development on Monday at FCB Malawi’s annual general meeting (AGM) held at the bank’s headquarters in Livingstone Towers in Blantyre.

Viljoen highlighted that he is very impressed with the overall performance made by the five African countries during 2022 year, whose operations managed to contribute a profit after tax of US$61.2 million (about MK62.6 billion) in the year ended December 31, 2022.

This represents a 51% jump from US$40.4 (about MK41.4 billion) reported in the previous year and Viljoen expressed his satisfaction of for the excellent performance in terms of profitability made in Malawi — which has helped the bank to becoming the biggest contributor in dollar terms.

“It is very unfair to pick one country as the best outstanding because each contributed very well and equally based on their currencies which was quite good for us,” he said. “But still, we must emphasize that FCB Malawi is our biggest contributor in the 61.2% realized followed by Mocambique.”