3 in Ntchisi win K54m in total in BetYanga sport betting

* Winner Masimoni Chomveka is a government primary school teacher in the district who plans to invest into business for his wife



* He has no plans of abandoning his teaching profession as other people would think because that was a calling which he is proud of

By Steven Mkweteza, Correspondent

Three men from Ntchisi District have a total of K54 million — two at K25 (Masimoni Chomveka and George Felix) and K4 million to Maulana Chiwaula in 13 sport games prediction of BetYanga.

At the presentation in Blantyre on Wednesday, Chomveka said he staked K500 for the winning ticket, adding that he was so exhilarated that he now has invest the funds into a business he has always wanted to do.

“I would like to invest the money into business by opening a shop in my home area that will be run by my wife,” said the government primary school teacher in the district.

He added that he has no plans of abandoning his teaching profession as other people would think because that was a calling which he is proud of.

Chomveka said he felt honoured and grateful to SuperFesa Company Limited for introducing the sports betting games, which he said has gone a long the way to improve lives of many people in the country.

“When I was informed about my luck, I could not believe the story until this afternoon when the company presented me with this wonderful prize.”

Commenting on the promotion, SuperFesa’s Commerical Director, Josiah Kachale said the company was impressed to have recorded a growing number of BetYanga sport betting winners over the years.

“We would to reiterate our excitement at the enthusiasm that the players continue to show towards the sport betting,” he said. “We have also witnessed many winners investing in various economic ventures to improve their livelihoods.”

He added that SuperFesa — a wholly-Malawi-owned company limited that started in 2021 — has plans to introduce online sport betting platform in a month time so as to increase patronage across the board.