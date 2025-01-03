3 elderly women in Mangochi caught shoplifting gallons of motor vehicle oil from Chipiku Stores

* Dressed in oversized clothing, they tried to conceal between their thighs and in their bras



* A shop attendant became suspicious after noticing their unusual walking patterns

Maravi Express

Though they included various groceries in an attempt to shoplift from Chipiku Stores in Mangochi, the largest haul that three elderly women wanted to steal were three 5-liter gallons of motor vehicle oil, which they tried to conceal between their thighs and in their bras.

Mangochi Police Station’s public relations officer, Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi reports that the three women, dressed in oversized clothing, entered Chipiku Stores yesterday, January 2 posing as customers.

Daudi said a shop attendant became suspicious after noticing their unusual walking patterns, which led to their apprehension and a subsequent search.

They have been dentified as Daina Thukuwa (60), Rose Samson (66) and Lucy Mangani (64) and according to Police records, Thukuwa was convicted of a similar offense in 2022 and served a two-year sentence at Mangochi Prison.

Rose Samson was also arrested last month for shoplifting at another supermarket in Mangochi. Daudi said the suspects have been charged with theft, contrary to Section 278 of the Penal Code and are expected to appear in court once the necessary paperwork is finalised.

Thukuwa hails from Kachikuni Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Msamala, Samson from Mabuka Village, T/A Nkaya in Balaka while Mangani is from Lungucha Village, T/A Machinjiri in Blantyre.