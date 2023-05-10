29-year-old Lilongwe nurse wins K23 million in Premier Bet Aviator game

* This is life-changing amount of money and we believe that it will have a significant impact on her life, including the family

* This win is also a demonstration of the growth of the gaming industry in Malawi

* And the opportunities it presents for players to test their skills and win big

By Victor Singano Jnr

Lilongwe-based nurse, Catherine Misoya has become a millionaire after winning K23 million through Premier Bet Aviator Game having placed a multiple bets.

The 29-year-old lady was so overwhelmed for the life changing windfall, saying she will use the money to fulfill her long-time dream of building a decent house for herself.

Speaking after announcing the winner, Premier Bet Commercial Director, Trevor Whitaker said he is delighted for producing such a lucky big winner, saying Misoya luck proves to them that she is skillful and have good strategies.

“This is life-changing amount of money and we believe that it will have a significant impact on her life, including the family.

“This win is also a demonstration of the growth of the gaming industry in Malawi and the opportunities it presents for players to test their skills and win big.

“So, we are very much proud of Misoya and we congratulate her for the remarkable achievement and we believe that it will inspire all of us to pursue our dreams with determination and perseverance, knowing that anything is possible if we believe in ourselves and our abilities,” said Whitaker.

This comes a day after another Lilongwe-based Precious Chilipa won K33 million in Premier Bet Sports betting after staking just K400.

The 27-year-old Chilipa, who hails from Phembetembe, T/A Kumtumanje in Zomba placed two stakes of K200 which made him to win K16,500 each.

Chilipa, who runs a business of Pool Table, said he is planning to invest the money to buy land to built himself a decent house investing in his transport business.

“It took me some minutes to believe that my tickets have indeed won although I scanned the tickets,” he said. “This money will really play a big part in my life because I had a lot of plans of venturing into serious business and make a number of projects.

“To those who don’t believe that they can win in betting they should believe now but I want to urge them to avoid bet wisely,” he said.

Thus Whitaker says their objective is to see people winning and make sure their life is improving.