29 MDF nurses and anaesthetists complete a four-week specialised training in emergency, critical and operative care at KUHeS

By Duncan Mlanjira

“Medicine is a craft that requires constant honing,” said Brigadier Dr. Kingsley Magomero, Commandant for Military Health Services in the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) during the presentation of certificates for 29 MDF nurses and anaesthetists — who completed a four-week specialised training in emergency, critical and operative care at the School of Nursing of Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS).

According to KUHeS, the 17 nurses and two anaesthetists, drawn from various military units across the country, enhanced their skills to prepare them for deployment to a Level II hospital in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to support MDF’s operations in its international peacekeeping mission.

Brigadier Dr. Magomero emphasised the importance of continual professional development, thus saying: “Medicine is a craft that requires constant honing [and] like athletes who train to improve their skills, we must always strive to better ourselves.

“Our soldiers have consistently been praised for their exceptional work, and this training will further enhance their abilities,” he said.

The performance of the MDF in the DRC at various levels of military services, including peaceful combat interventions, medical, leadership and others, have been highly recognised by various stakeholders such as the United Nations and the military leadership of both the US and British armies with awards in various ways — thus this specialised medical training will add to MDF’s remarkable credentials.

The participants also gained practical experience at Kamuzu Central Hospital, working in critical areas like the emergency department, intensive care unit (ICU) and the operating theatre.

This was the third successful training cohort between KUHeS, the Ministry of Health and the MDF — further strengthening healthcare systems in Malawi and beyond.

On his part, KUHeS Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mac Mallewa, highlighted the importance of such training in addressing Malawi’s growing healthcare needs, particularly in emergency care.

“In recent years, Malawi has faced numerous emergencies that underscore the need for highly trained professionals in emergency care,” he said. “Like many other African nations, we are confronting a dual burden of non-communicable and communicable diseases, which lead to critical illness.

“Moreover, trauma-related injuries remain a significant cause of death and disability among our youth,” said Prof. Mallewa while Ministry of Health Principal Secretary-Administration, James Manyetela, also expressed his support for the program, underscoring how it contributes to strengthening the healthcare system both in Malawi and beyond.

Meanwhile, KUHeS plans to launch a Bachelor of Science degree program in herbal and traditional medicine and has embarked on a collaborative initiative with the Ministry of Health and other key stakeholders to revisit, implement and establish regulatory frameworks for Malawi’s national traditional and complementary medicine (TCM) policy of 2020.

On its Facebook page, KUHeS indicates that at a recent consultative meeting, Associate Professor Arox Kamng’ona, Executive Dean of the School of Life Sciences & Allied Health Professions at KUHeS, emphasised the critical role of TCM in healthcare.

He is quoted as saying over 80% of individuals living with HIV and other diseases depend on TCM, despite its largely unregulated status — and to address these challenges, KUHeS, through its pharmacy department, plans to launch the Bachelor of Science degree program in Herbal and Traditional Medicine.

KUHeS believes that this initiative aims to build human resource capacity, promote safer practices, and contribute to regulatory development.

Dr. Kamng’ona is quoted as saying: @Our efforts include developing a comprehensive curriculum, offering short-term training programs for TCM practitioners, conducting research on herbal medicine safety and production, running public awareness campaigns, and establishing a Drug, Poisons, and Herbal Medicine Information Centre.”

During the meeting, Dr. Stanley Mwalwanda and Dr. John Mponda of KUHeS delivered detailed presentations advocating for stronger TCM regulations to ensure “safe, equitable, and high-quality TCM services”.

Dr. Mwalwanda highlighted governance, research, and development as critical areas for regulatory focus, while Dr. Mponda underscored the dangers posed by the lack of monitoring systems, which has resulted in a proliferation of products with unverified quality and safety standards.

Dr. Andrina Mwansambo, head of HIV Prevention and Management at the National AIDS Commission (NAC), raised concerns about the risks unregulated TCM poses to individuals on antiretroviral therapy (ART).

On his part, Dr. Nitta Nayeja, deputy director of clinical services at the Ministry of Health, expressed optimism about advancing the TCM policy and mentioned potential funding opportunities from international partners to support these efforts.

This collaborative initiative involving KUHeS, the Ministry of Health, NAC, MCM, PMRA, NMCM and other regulatory bodies represents a significant step toward safeguarding public health by establishing a robust framework for the responsible use of traditional and complementary medicine in Malawi.

In a related development, The Patriots, a group committed to giving back to Malawi, has once again supported KUHeS with a donation of medical equipment worth over K400 million as support to Malawi’s first Dental School at KUHeS.

The initiative, led by Dr. Tania Nkungula and Prof. Edward Mbewe, aims to address the pressing need for medical resources in Malawi, with plans to extend support to education, agriculture, and other sectors.

Speaking at the handover ceremony on December 12 at KUHeS, Blantyre Campus along Mahatma Gandhi Road, The Patriots’ representive, Pastor Stain Mabangwe is quoted as saying the group is a team of Malawians, including some in the diaspora, working together to bring much needed help to the Motherland.

“Our goal is to support the nation by providing much-needed resources,” he is quoted as saying while Dr. Chikwatu, a lecturer in the dental department, expressed gratitude and stated how the equipment will significantly enhance teaching and learning in the Dental School at KUHeS.

