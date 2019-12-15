23 vote back Nyamilandu against Mwenda’s 13

By Duncan Mlanjira

Walter Nyamilandu massively defeated his closets challenger James Mwenda to retain his post as Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president for the record 5th term.

Nyamilandu garnered 23 points against Mwenda’s 13. Those who voted for Mwenda were two from the 8 who represented the Super League of Malawi; one from the 6 of Southern Football Association; two from the North and three from the Centre; one from referees association and two from beach football.

Mwenda got not vote from women’s football, junior football, and national coaches association.

He is now out of FAM leadership since lawyer Jabbar Alide was elected first vice-president beating contender Daud Mtanthiko by 21 votes to 15.

Othaniel Hara is the second vice-president beating Lameck Zetu Khonje by 21 votes to 15.

The ordinary executive members are Muhammad Seleman, Chimango Munthali, Rashid Ntelera and Christopher Kuyera, who are joined by Tiya Somba Banda and Suzgo Ngwira as automatic members by virtue of their positions as SULOM and National Women Football Association presidents respectively.

Felistas Dossi was co-opted in as a female member, which is one of the issues that Nyamilandu pledges to address — to increase women administrators.

Nyamilandu has been FAM president for 15 years and as he stressed in his manifesto, Raising the Bar, he promises to finish his projects and also to ensure that his term as a FIFA Council member should benefit the country’s football development.