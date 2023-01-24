21-year-old MSCE graduate wins K52 million in Premier Bet

Premier Bet Malawi, Nawar Jarakji presents the cheque to Chaola

* Placed a stake of K500 in 20 games he selected and predicted for straight wins in all

* A blessing as he intends to pay for his clinical medicines program which he is expected to start

* Also to support his brothers and sisters with fees to pursue with their college studies

* And to build a modern residence for his mother

By Victor Singano Jnr, Correspondent

Nsanje-based 21-year-old James Chaola has become the first lucky person in 2023 to win a huge amount of money worth K52 million in a Premier Bet football online betting.

Chaola, who scored 16 points in the just released Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE), placed K500 stake in 20 games he selected and predicted for straight wins in all the matches.

Speaking on Tuesday during the cheque presentation at Premier Bet offices in Limbe, Chaola said the money will play a significant role in changing his life and that of his family.

Born in a family of 7 children, Chaola disclosed that he will use part of the money to pay for his clinical medicines program which he is expected to start in few months as well as to support his brothers and sisters with fees to pursue with their college studies.

He also intends to build a modern residence for his mother, who is currently living in a poor conditioned house as well as boost his uncle’s business.

“I’m so blessed to have won this huge amount of money,” he said. “Previously,I have been winning small amounts of money but this is my biggest win since I started betting.

“Honestly, this money will play a positive impact to my life — it’s such a huge blessing.”

Commercial manager for Premier Bet Malawi, Nawar Jarakji said they are happy to start the new year with such a big winner.

He said Chiola’s win should send a strong message to the people that winning doesn’t require someone to put much money because even with a little amount they still stand a chance of winning big amounts.

“We want to encourage people to start believing in themselves that they can make millions by betting through our agents and online platforms with just small stake and they should take Chiola as a good example,” Jarakji said.