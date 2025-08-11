2025 Financial Times Africa Summit in London to discuss impact of Trump policies amid Malawi reeling from Visa bond, USAID cuts

* To be held under the theme; ‘Africa in a Changing World’, which will attract African Heads of State, policymakers, CEOs, investors, and next-generation entrepreneurs



* To explore the continent’s global role in a period of geopolitical and economic uncertainty, and technological change

* The dramatic changes to America’s foreign policy present challenges, uncertainties and risks for Africa

By Duncan Mlanjira

Financial Times, the global authoritative financial and economic publication announces that the 12th edition of its flagship Africa Summit on October 21-22 in London will discuss the continent’s role amidst geopolitical and economic uncertainty characterised by the new and second US President Donald Trump’s era.

In a statement from London, the Financial Times indicates that the conference will be held under the theme; ‘Africa in a Changing World’, which will attract African Heads of State, policymakers, CEOs, investors, and next-generation entrepreneurs to explore the continent’s global role in a period of geopolitical and economic uncertainty, and technological change.

Malawi is one of the world’s poorest countries feeling economic pinch after President Trump invoked the ‘America First” policy, resulting in the US — the world’s largest development donor — suspending most of its international aid and introducing tough immigration and tarrif measures.

Just last week, the US listed Malawi and Zambia as two of the countries in southern Africa, whose citizens require to pay a bond of up to US$15,000 to obtain a US Visa.

The sharp slap in the face follows months of Malawi reeling from aid cuts in key sectors of health, education, environment and infrastructure — under the dissolved USAID-linked programs.

Apart from aid cuts, the US also imposed trade tariffs which make exports into America expensive — resulting in entire industries of some poor countries like Lesotho, closing shop and millions of jobs iced.

“The dramatic changes to America’s foreign policy in Donald Trump’s second term and his upending of the decades-old global trading system, present challenges, uncertainties and risks for Africa as other outside powers intervene,” says the Financial Times in the statement.

“The threat to Lesotho’s economy from tariffs underlines the potential peril for some African states — but there are also opportunities for the continent as America prioritises trade and investment over aid.”

Among the high-level speakers that have been lined up include African Union Commission chairperson, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf; South Africa’s minister of international relations & cooperation, Ronald Lamola; Sierra Leone’s chief minister & chief innovation officer, David Moinina Sengeh and Angola’s finance minister, Vera Daves de Sousa.

Also on the table are chairman for Infinity Power, Mohamed Mansour and TotalEnergies’ Senior Vice-President-Africa, Mike Sangster — alongside ministers and business leaders from South Africa, Angola, Nigeria, Egypt, Mauritius, Kenya, and Senegal, said the statement.

It added that apart from policy shifts in Nigeria, Angola and South Africa to advances in fintech, artificial intelligence (AI) and digital infrastructure, the 2025 summit “will examine how African countries are embracing innovation and economic transformation”.

“The summit will also spotlight Africa’s hoped-for transition to renewable energy and also industrial expansion, and the rising influence of youth-led entrepreneurship in shaping sustainable, inclusive growth.

“The discussions will be facilitated by senior editors from the Financial Times and will feature insight-driven dialogue across geopolitics, tech, energy, infrastructure, trade, investment and finance.”

Hosted in London, the Financial Times Africa Summit has become a key platform for debate and connection between Africa and the world — offering direct access to international investors, development institutions, and a broad network of African and global stakeholders.

“It continues to serve as a valuable forum for conversation and exchange connecting perspectives from across the continent and beyond to help shape the global narrative around Africa’s future,” says the statement.

* Weather update