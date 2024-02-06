2024 football season kicks off April 6

* To open with the NBS Bank Charity Shield on March 30 Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers



* TNM Super League teams should now be ready and strengthen their squads ahead of the season

By Petro Mkandawire, MANA

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Fleetwood Haiya has announced that the 2024 football season will kick off April 6 and to open with the NBS Bank Charity Shield on March 30 between quadruple winners, Nyasa Big Bullets against Lilongwe-based outfit, Silver Strikers.

In an interview, Haiya said the local football calendar is to be reviewed in line with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) football calendar besides the creation of national division league and super league assessment upon discussions with the elite league overseers.

This means that the TNM Super League teams should now be ready and strengthen their squads ahead of the season,” Haiya said.

Teams that are geared for the 2024 TNM Super League football season include Dedza Dynamos, Silver Strikers, Mighty Tigers, Karonga United, Chitipa United, Bangwe All Stars, Civil Service United, Mighty Wanderers, Moyale Barracks, Ekwenden Hammers, Baka City, FOMO FC, Kawinga FC, MAFCO FC, Kamuzu Barracks FC, and defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets.

In an interview, FOMO coach, Mapopa Kent Msukwa said his side is well prepared for the league considering that it was the first time for them to fight elite league honours.

He added that FOMO had no time to relax such that the team shall get prepared and ready to make a mark in the TNM Super League: “It’s a road into the due team and we have found a chance to play for the top league in Malawi.

“We don’t take this for granted, we will fight and we believe that we will make it as we are ready for it,” Msukwa said.

One of the sports experts, Kim Kamau welcomed the development, saying this will help teams to prepare well and urged sponsors to invest more in sports as one way of uplifting the football sector.

“It is ideal for this football season to commence on April 6 as it will allow teams to prepare well and technically the game has stagnated if we are to do a proper comparative analysis of sponsorship with other countries.

“I, therefore, urge all well-wishers to invest more in sports as a way of promoting football talent,” Kamau said.