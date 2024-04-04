2024 FAM NBS Bank Charity Shield raised net income of K43.6 million

The income and expenditure report

* It is 114% higher than the K20.4 million raised in 2023 edition and the highest since the Charity Shield was introduced in 2016

* It is pleasing to note that the Charity Shield revenue continues to increase year-on-year

Maravi Express

The 2024 FAM NBS Bank Charity Shield match between Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers on Saturday at Bingu National Stadium was a success as its revenue grossed K88.4 million and net income was K43.6 million.

A report from Football Association of Malawi (FAM) says the net K43.6 million is 114% higher than the K20.4 million raised in 2023 edition and the highest since the Charity Shield was introduced in 2016.

“It is pleasing to note that the Charity Shield revenue continues to increase year-on-year, which is also encouraging for the sponsor and FAM to channel the proceeds towards community projects with a great social impact.

“That said, this year’s proceeds will be used to invest in the education sector where NBS Bank and FAM — through our technical implementing partners — will construct sanitary facilities at yet-to-be identified primary school(s) in the Central Region.

“FAM would like to extend gratitude to Charity Shield sponsors NBS Bank for doubling this year’s sponsorship from K20 million to K40 million, which was used to cushion rising cost of match organisation.

“Finally, we would also like to thank participating teams, Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers FC, the fans and media for the support rendered to make this project complete.”





Nyasa Big Bullets won their 7th FAM NBS Bank Charity Shield beating Silver Strikers 7-6 after a pulsating 0-0 draw in regulation time.

The FAM Charity Shield, played between champions and runners-up of the TNM Super League, kicks off every football season since 2016 as FAM’s flagship corporate social responsibility (CSR) program that mobilises the Beautiful Game’s fraternity and the public to raise funds and awareness towards a charitable cause of national significance.

For the 2023 edition, whose proceeds were from the match between Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Wanderers as well as from Flames Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Egypt, raised a total of K30.1 million that was used to construct four houses at a cost of K23 million for families which were left homeless due to effects of Cyclone Freddy in Ntauchira Village in Chiradzulu District.

As part of the package, FAM also presented K50,000 cash to each family and household items such as mattresses, blankets, sugar, bags of maize flour and salt worth K2 million.

In May last year, FAM and NBS Bank also made a distribution of cash worth K5.5 million to former Flames legends and other football stakeholders who were affected by Cyclone Freddy.

In 2022, FAM, NBS Bank and Malawi Red Cross Society, delivered relief food items to Cyclone Ana flood victims in Chikwawa from the K10.3 million proceeds realised from the Charity Shield.

The food items, that included maize flour, nutritious beef soya pieces and ready-mix Likuni Phala with sugar, were distributed to 986 households that represented 4,930 people, who were in four relief camps.

The tournament kicks has also reached out to Malawi Blood Transfusion Services (2016); medical equipment for Kamuzu Central Hospital (2017); Braille embosser for Ekwendeni School for the Blind and various physiotherapy and medical equipment to Kachere Rehabilitation Centre (2018).

The 2019 edition reached out to people living with albinism under the theme ‘One Love – Stop the Killings’, which was through sponsorship from Ecobank — playing an advocacy role against all manner of barbaric acts targeting people living with albinism which reached crisis levels.

The proceeds of the Ecobank Charity Shield were used to procure a rescue vehicle which was donated to Association of People with Albinism in Malawi.