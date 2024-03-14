2024 FAM NBS bank Charity Shield proceeds to go towards support of girl child education

NBS Bank’s Kwanele Ngwenya (left) and FAM’s Alfred Gunda sealing the deal

Maravi Express

Proceeds from the 2024 FAM NBS bank Charity Shield, which kicks off every football season since 2016, will be channeled towards girl child education by constructing a sanitary center at a yet-to-be-identified primary school in the Central Region.

This was disclosed on Tuesday as NBS Bank renewed its partnership with organisers of the tournament, Football Association of Malawi (FAM), where it was announced that the Charity Shield’s sponsorship package has been increased from K20 million to K40 million for the next three years.

A report by Fam.me says at a joint press briefing with FAM at NBS Bank’s head office in Blantyre, Chief Executive Officer, Kwanele Ngwenya said they expect another successful event to continue making a difference through charity works they have supported for the past two seasons.

“We expect good sportsmanship to entertain Malawians but most importantly, to continue making a difference through charity works,” he said. “We expect more support from clubs, players, and the public at large to fulfill our promises of reaching out to the next beneficiary.

“It’s very exciting to care for the people and we believe it’s our responsibility to take part in providing solutions to some of the problems that communities are facing.

“Last year, it was very disheartening when people lost their homes to Cyclone Freddy and when we came in, we saw how excited the victims were on the day we handled the houses to them.

“So we are also looking forward to making another huge difference this time around. As a caring bank, we promise to continue inspiring positive change in our communities through the Charity Shield,” Ngwenya said.

The Charity Shield is FAM’s flagship corporate social responsibility (CSR) program introduced in 2016 with an aim of mobilizing the football fraternity and the public to raise funds and awareness towards a charitable cause of national significance.

For the 2023 edition, whose proceeds were from the match between Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Wanderers as well as from Flames Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Egypt, raised a total of K30.1 million that was used to construct four houses at a cost of K23 million for families which were left homeless due to effects of Cyclone Freddy in Ntauchira Village in Chiradzulu District.

As part of the package, FAM also presented K50,000 cash to each family and household items such as mattresses, blankets, sugar, bags of maize flour and salt worth K2 million.

In May last year, FAM and NBS Bank also made a distribution of cash worth K5.5 million to former Flames legends and other football stakeholders who were affected by Cyclone Freddy.

In 2022, FAM, NBS Bank and Malawi Red Cross Society, delivered relief food items to Cyclone Ana flood victims in Chikwawa from the K10.3 million proceeds realised from the Charity Shield.

The food items, that included maize flour, nutritious beef soya pieces and ready-mix Likuni Phala with sugar, were distributed to 986 households that represented 4,930 people, who were in four relief camps.

The tournament kicks has also reached out to Malawi Blood Transfusion Services (2016); medical equipment for Kamuzu Central Hospital (2017); Braille embosser for Ekwendeni School for the Blind and various physiotherapy and medical equipment to Kachere Rehabilitation Centre (2018).

The 2019 edition reached out to people living with albinism under the theme ‘One Love – Stop the Killings’, which was through sponsorship from Ecobank — playing an advocacy role against all manner of barbaric acts targeting people living with albinism which reached crisis levels.

The proceeds of the Ecobank Charity Shield were used to procure a rescue vehicle which was donated to Association of People with Albinism in Malawi.

At the renewal of the partnership, Fam.mw reported that FAM general secretary, Alfred Gunda hailed NBS Bank for taking the Charity Shield to another level, saying: “This is not a mean feat for us because we are looking at the requirements of the Shield itself that we would like to reach out to those in need in society.

“The value that we get out of the sponsorship is something that we appreciate because it will take us very far in terms of organizing the whole event,” he said.

This year’s Charity Shield match will see the 2023 quadruple winners Nyasa Big Bullets face Super League runners-up Silver Strikers at Bungu National Stadium in Lilongwe.