20-year-old national golf team player Folindo Rodrick wins 2023 GUoM Matchplay championship

By Duncan Mlanjira

Rising Country Club Limbe (CCL) golf prodigy, Forindo Rodrick emerged champion of this year’s Championship Division of the Golf Union of Malawi (GUoM) Matchplay which attracted 16 of the country’s top players with Lilongwe Golf Club’s Medson Roka as his runner-up.

The A Division was won by Furkan Gani with Charlie McGill as his runner-up while champion for B Division was Sufyaan Aziz and Boyd Luwe as runner-up.

Sponsored annually by Big Brother Limited — and this year supported by FDH Bank Plc — the Matchplay included ladies and juniors as part of developing the sport in all circles and the ladies’ category was won by Rabecca Chinkhandwe, whose runner-up was former Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) president Khungikile Matiya.

Champion for junior girls was Bertha Sagwirika with Martha Sagwirika as runner-up while junior boys winner was Yohane Jonas with Dalitso Chikho as runner-up.

There were also prizes for the Plate category won by Saif Tayub followed by Gabriel Kambale as runner-up in the men’s Championship category; Chifundo Lingao (winner) and Ignacio Kambale (runner-up) in A Division while B Division Plate went to Innocent Mkandawire with Edward Namalima as runner-up.

Ladies Plate went to Ulemu Luhanga followed by Chaona Kumbani while junior boys Plate was claimed by Gift Komando with W. Chidale as runner-up.

The new golf phenomenon, Forindo Rodrick captained Team Malawi during the Regional 5 Amateur Golf Challenge held at Lilongwe Golf Club, alongside Peter Lumbe, Victor Khamalatha and Chrispin Kadzera from which they finished 4th.

“The sky is the limit now,” Rodrick said. “I am looking forward to improve my game and this all comes with very good support I receive from my sponsor and mentor, Mr. Khumbo Mkandawire.

“We thank the sponsors, Big Brother and FDH Bank to showcase our talent among the best in the country. This was not a walk in the park because every player was very competitive as you know these Matchplays are used to rank us to represent our country at international tournaments.”

This was a 25th Anniversay Matchplay Championship being sponsored by Big Brother Limited and Managing Director, Shiraz Mojoo was awarded with a trophy for the support his has rendered towards developing the sport and for identifying national team players.

Mojoo said he was greatly humbled for being honoured by GUoM, adding that when he saw from their records that it is now 25 years they have sponsored the tournament, it took his breath away.

“I also speak on behalf of the Mojoo family that we are proud to have played our part on and off the golf course and we will always cherish the award you have given to us.

“We feel it is important to continue supporting golf in Malawi and when GUoM informed us that being a 25th Anniversary, they decided to spice up this national event by inviting ladies and juniors as an exception, we were in total agreement.

“Let me take the opportunity to profoundly thank FDH Bank, whose sponsorship went towards travel costs, accommodation and other expenses to cater for the juniors as well as prizes.

“In the name of the sport, we salute FDH Bank for coming to the party with their generous support,” said the Managing Director of the company which is the pioneer of supplying and installing electronic security equipment such as CCTV cameras; electric fences; access control systems; fire detection systems; burglar alarms; motor vehicle security and all types of safes.

FDH Bank sponsored K5 million and its management team, led by Managing Director, Noel Mkulichi graced the prize presentation and his his remarks, Mkulichi said this was part of developing the sport having been appraised that this year’s event would be spiced up by the participation of ladies and juniors.

“You are all winners because apart from it being a tournament that identifies National team players, you networked on the business front,” he said. “This was a great event for including ladies and juniors.

“We aim for long term success for the development of the sport and we will maintain our partnership for golf to grow tremendously.

“We have a solid customer service, tailor made to suit all your needs and as an investment bank experts, we make sure we assist everyone according to the investment needs.

The qualifiers for the Matchplays were held last week at five golf clubs — Kasasa in Dwangwa, Nchalo in Chikwawa, Lilongwe for the Capital City, Country Club Limbe (CCL) and Blantyre Sports Club (BSC) — that identified 80 finalists — 16 each for Championship Division; A Division; B Division; ladies and the juniors — as an important all-inclusive tournament.