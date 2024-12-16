2 deaths recorded due to effects of Cyclone CHIDO with approximately 1,800 households affected; translating to about 8,100 people

* Highest in Machinga with a total of 650 households affected with one death recorded caused by collapsing walls

* Followed by Blantyre District Council at 270 households with one death also caused by collapsing walls

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) in the office of the President & Cabinet reports that from preliminary reports it has received from district councils on damages caused by Cyclone CHIDO, two deaths were and approximately 8,100 people affected — translating to about 8,100 people.

In his statement issued midday today, Commissioner for Disaster and Management Affairs, Charles Kalemba says DoDMA has received preliminary reports on CHIDO from Mangochi, Machinga, Zomba City, Phalombe, Mulanje, Neno, Mwanza, Chikwawa, Nsanje, Blantyre City, Blantyre District, Thyolo, Balaka, Ntcheu, Dedza, Lilongwe City, Lilongwe District and Mchinji Councils.

Machinga District has recorded the highest number as it indicated that a total of 650 households have been affected, with one death recorded caused by collapsing walls.

Collapsing walls also caused one death in Blantyre District where a total of 270 households have been affected as the second highest affected Council — that included Ndirande Township’s Malabada Primary School’s classroom block’s roof been damaged.

Third on the list is Zomba City, which reported a total of 224 houses have been damaged — mainly from Mpila, Masongola, Mbedza, Mtiya, Likangala, Chirunga and Chinamwali Wards.

In Phalombe, strong winds have affected a total of 305 houses in T/As Jenala and Nyezelera and that the Council further reported that roofs of classrooms blocks and a feeding shelter have been blown off at Nkhulambe and Utwa primary schools.

Mulanje District Council reported a total of 199 houses that have been damaged in T/As Juma and Nkanda. The council has also received reports of damages from Providence Girls’Secondary; Namindola and Mbenje Primary Schools.

In Mangochi, the Council reported that stormy rains have blown off roofs of dwelling houses, classroom blocks and a community-based organisation (CBO) with actual figures yet to be confirmed in due course — while in Chikwawa, a maternity block at Mfela Health Centre in T/A Katunga has been damaged by strong winds, with its roof blown off.

In Neno, a total of 84 houses have been damaged in T/A Symon where roads leading to Matandani, Matope, Msambo and Mdambe Health Centres have been rendered impassable.

In Ntcheu, a total of 18 houses have been damaged in T/A Ganya; in Mchinji, 46 houses damaged in T/A Kazyozyo and there are also reports of damages in Dedza, with crop fields washed away in T/A Chilikumwendo.

CHIDO also did not spare Balaka, as it destroyed infrastructure in T/As Nsamala, Sawali and Amidu while in Lilongwe District, heavy rains have damaged houses in T/A Chimutu whereas in Lilongwe City, structures have been damaged in Mtandire, Maria and Sese Wards.

Commissioner Kalemba reports that the situation “is relatively calm in Mwanza, Thyolo and Nsanje districts, with little or no damages reported so far”.

“Currently, Councils are conducting field assessments to verify the preliminary reports. In addition, DoDMA has received reports of damages from Nkhata Bay and Rumphi Districts — however, the damages are a result of other weather systems other than CHIDO.”

Meanwhile, Kalemba quotes an update from the Department of Climate Change & Meteorological Services that stated the Cyclone CHIDO, which was downgraded to a moderate tropical storm, continue to weaken as it moves at a speed of 22km/h towards the west and was expected to exit Malawi in the afternoon.

“The general public will be duly informed on any developments regarding the effects of Cyclone CHIDO and any related developments,” Kalemba said.