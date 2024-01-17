2 cholera-related deaths reported between November 1 to January 14

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda

* A total of 49 laboratory confirmed cholera cases reported from 10 health districts across the country

* Ministry advises the public to maintain vigilance by observing strict water and food hygiene practices

* CoVID-19 no longer a public health emergency of international concern but few sporadic cases continued to be reported in some districts

By Duncan Mlanjira

Minister of Health, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda is alerting the public to maintain vigilance and concerted actions to prevent resurgence of new cholera cases following the resurgence of 49 laboratory confirmed new cases between November 1 to January 14 reported from 10 health districts across the country — that included two deaths.

The Minister thus pleads with the public to observe strict water and food hygiene practices, and other preventive measures to prevent further spread of the disease.

“The new cholera season in Malawi runs from 1st November each year,” she said in her statement. “Since the outbreak was declared in March 2022, a total of 59,084 cases, including 1,771 deaths, have now been reported in the country.

“Since June 2023, three months after the Tithetse Cholera campaign, the country has been reporting very few, and sporadic new cases of cholera, and hardly any deaths.”

She further reported that between November 1 last year to Sunday, January 14, one cholera-related death was recorded from Mzimba South, (Jenda area) where 11 cases were reported — all from one household.

The other death was in at Kayelekera area in Karonga where 10 new cases were reported and also all from one household and the others of the total of 49 laboratory confirmed cases 7 were from Nsanje, half of which reported for treatment from neighboring Mozambique; 6 from Lilongwe (one case of which was a driver in transit from Zambia with 3 being students from a college within the city and one was from Kauma location.

Five cases were from Ntcheu, half of which reported for treatment from neighboring Mozambique; 4 cases from Thyolo; 3 cases from Mulanje; and one case each from Balaka, Blantyre and Phalombe.

“This compares to 11,052 laboratory confirmed cases, including 374 deaths, reported over the same period of time in 2022.

“While the statistics show a significant decline in the number of cases and deaths reported compared to the previous season, the continuing sporadic cases indicate that there are still some pockets of infection and transmission in some hotspot districts and areas within districts.

“And while the cholera situation within our borders has remained low and sporadic, there is potential threat from cross border transmission, as there are reports of severe cholera outbreaks going on in some of our neighboring countries, notably in Zambia.”

Chiponda Kandodo called upon Ministries, districts authorities and collaborating local & international NGOs and partners to join hands to sustain actions to address known key risk factors, especially use of unsafe water, poor food hygiene and inadequate sanitation, and to ensure early identification, reporting and proper management of cases at community and health facility levels.

The Minister, who is co-chairperson of the Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus & Cholera, also updated the nation on the status of the CoVID-19 epidemic, saying since May 2023, when the World Health Organization (WHO) declared CoVID-19 as no longer a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), few sporadic cases continued to be reported in some districts.

The recent (first two weeks of January, 2024) been six CoVID-19 cases that were reported from one health facility in Nsanje District at Kalemba Community Hospital.

“Three of these recently CoVID-19 cases were among members of the same family, the fourth was a work contact of the first case while the other two were from the surrounding community.

“Currently, the country has no case admitted and there has been no death reported. The public is therefore, advised that there is no cause for alarm because of the recently reported cases.

“However, despite the low numbers, it is an indication that CoVID-19 cases still exist, even beyond our borders. Therefore, recommended preventive measures, including frequent washing of hands and use of sanitizers, avoiding crowded places and use of face masks should be exercised as necessary.

“CoVID-19 vaccination remains a primary preventive measure and the public is called upon to seek and receive the vaccine for free at all public and CHAM health facilities at their earliest opportunity.

“Those who received their first set of vaccines over 8 months previously, should visit nearest public and CHAM health facilities to receive their booster doses.

“While CoVID-19 vaccines are effective in preventing severe disease, the protective effect wears out slowly and requires boosters to keep the protective effect at sufficient levels. The country has enough doses of J & J vaccines for all that need to receive the vaccines.

“No one is safe, until all are safe,” concluded the Minister.