1st round of TNM Super League 2025 rakes in K1.06 billion

By Duncan Mlanjira

Super League of Malawi (SULOM) has released revenue for the TNM Super League 2025 first round that has raked in K1.06 billion (1,064,184,626), which is an increase from K688.8 million (K689,298,100) in 2024 in the same period — representing a 54.39% increase.

SULOM also reports that Nyasa Big Bullets, Mighty Wanderers, Silver Strikers and Ekhaya FC are the top four clubs who have a bigger share from the gate revenue.

Nyasa Big Bullets match revenue grossed K122 million; Mighty Wanderers K102 million; Ekhaya FC K47 million while Silver contributed K23.8 million.

Out of this K851 million went to ground levy at K212 million; Malawi National Council of Sports (K42 million); Football Association of Malawi (K42 million); SULOM (K84 million) while the clubs received (K469 million).



Wanderers have ended the first round leading with 35 points, Bullets second with 34 while reigning champions, Silver Strikers are third with 30 points.

The top eight follows with Ekhaya FC on 4th with 26 points; Karonga United (4th/24pts); Civil Service United (6th/23pts); Blue Eagles (7th/23pts); and Kamuzu Barracks (8th/22pts).

In the relegation zone are Songwe United at 16th with two points from two draws; Mzuzu City Hammers on 15th with 8 points and Dedza Dynamos on 14th with 15 points.

They are behind Mighty Tigers on 13th with 16 points; MAFCO (12th/17pts); Creck Sporting Club (11th/18pts); Moyale (10th/18pts); and Chitipa United 9th/19pts).

