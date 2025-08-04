19-year-old arrested for brutal murder of his 3-year-old cousin

The suspect who has confessed to sexual assault and murder

Police in Koche, Mangochi, have arrested 19-year-old Amin Jameson, in connection with the brutal murder of his 3-year-old cousin, Leticia Adam, from Chipoka Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Mponda.

A report from Mangochi Police public relations officer, lnspector Amina Tepani Daudi, indicates that Leticia was Jameson’s maternal aunt’s daughter and that the suspect was apprehended over the weekend in Nabale, under T/A Nankumba, with the help of community members after being on the run for several days.

Daudi reports that Leticia’s parents assumed that she had gone to play with friends when they noticed she was not around on July 27, 2025 but “a few hours later, her body was discovered in one of the toilets within the compound, with visible bloodstains around her mouth”.

“Police responded to the scene and took the body to Mangochi District Hospital for a postmortem examination, whose results confirmed that the child had been sexually assaulted before being murdered. The cause of death was determined to be strangulation due to a twisted neck.

“In his preliminary statement, Jameson confessed to the crime, stating that he sexually assaulted and later killed the victim after she threatened to report the incident to their grandparents.

“He then dumped her body in a tenant’s toilet in an attempt to conceal the evidence,” reports Daudi, adding that Jameson has been charged with having sexual intercourse with a minor and murder and will appear in court soon.