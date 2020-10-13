18-year-old Malawian striker Kumwenda signs for Hull City

Maravi Express

Talented young Malawian-born forward, Henri Kumwenda is reported to have signed for Hull City, his first professional contract, which has been a surprise signing.

According to hulldailymail.co.uk, the 18-year-old has been with Leeds United’s academy since the age of 11 where he made a name for himself with a number of starring roles for the Whites’ Under-18s side.

His performance saw him earn a call up last season to manager Carlos Corberan’s Under-23 Leeds side.

Back in January, Kumwenda was linked with a potential switch to Liverpool but the deal never materialized.

However, Kumwenda posted a picture on his Twitter account Monday evening of him signing a contract in which he said: “Happy to sign my first professional contract with @HullCity Looking forward to this new chapter.”



The report by hulldailymail.co.uk says Hull City, whose nickname is Tigers, are yet to confirm the details of the deal, which will come as a surprise.

“Kumwenda was regarded as one of the best young prospects to have come through Leeds’ Thorp Arch academy in recent years but didn’t sign with Leeds when his scholarship deal ended in the summer,” writes James Smailes on hulldailymail.co.uk

“The forward signed a two-year scholarship agreement with Leeds in April 2018 but hadn’t been tied down to a professional deal at Leeds despite impressing.

“Born in Malawi, Kumwenda moved to near Wetherby as a young child and has been with Leeds’ academy for seven years.

“Able to play across the front three or as a winger, the teenager’s preferred position is as a central striker.

“He’s expected to feature initially for City’s under-23s side this season as he continues his progress through the ranks,” writes Smailes.

Hull City Association Football Club, founded in 1904, is currently in League One, the third tier of English football having been relegated from the Chmpionship in the 2019-20 season.

They managed to get promoted into the top flight English Premiership in the 2007-08 for the first time in their history after winning the Championship play-off final at Wembley Stadium.

Their highest Premiership league finish was 16th in 2013-14, a season in which they also reached the FA Cup final.

Leeds United have earned promotion into the English Premiership after a long 16-year absence between 2002-20.

They are a team with a rich history — winning three English league titles, one FA Cup, one League Cup, two Charity/Community Shields and two Inter-Cities Fairs Cup.

Leeds once reached the European Cup final in 1975, losing to Bayern Munich.