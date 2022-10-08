15 Miss Malawi contestants chosen to the next round; 5 of the left out being voted back into competition

* The voting lines to bring back the left out 5 through the link: https://pageantvoteafrica.com/pageants/861

By Victor Singano Jnr, Correspondent

From the 70 ladies that auditioned for the 2022 Miss Malawi pageant last month, 30 were selected for public voting and now 15 have made it to the next round.

The organisers, Alpha Arts have posted on the pageant’s Facebook page that after a few activities with the team of 30 contestants, the 15 were chosen but the public will be able to bring 5 of the left out 15 back into the competition.

The voting lines to bring back the left out 5 were opened through the link: https://pageantvoteafrica.com/pageants/861 and closes by end of business today, Saturday (October 8).

One of the organisers, Stella Gwaza said the 20 will next undergo a training in early childhood development, which is the theme of the pageant for this year. The training has been sponsored and will be administered by Nyasa Academy.

The 20 girls will further be displayed at a special gala Mothers Day (October 15) where they will be afforded motivational talk sessions by various top women executives to prepare them on the charity works they shall endeavor. This is also in commemoration of the International Women’s Day.

The pageant for the glamorous even, scheduled for December 3 at Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe, attracted massive participation by the public through the online voting, which probably was very tough as all 30 participants were simply very beautiful on their own right — coupled by the self resumes the girls made on their own, that described their backgrounds and academic achievements, all in 60 seconds.

The event started with online and walk-in auditions in Lilongwe at the Bamboo Boutique Hotel on August 20-21 followed by Blantyre at Lotus Hotel in Blantyre from September 27-28 and Mzuzu at the Grand Palace Hotel on September 3.

Bamboo Boutique Hotel and Lotus Hotel are managed by Serendib Hotels, who are also Alpha Arts’ partners in the organisation towards the success of the Miss Malawi pageant.

Other Serendib Hotels’ hospitality locations are Serendib Suites (in Namiwawa); Heritage Hotel in Limbe (formerly Shire Highlands Hotel); Kambiri and Blue Waters Beach Resorts (both in Salima) and Zaburi Beach Resort in Mangochi.

Another partner of the return of the pageant is Malawi’s leading media house, Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS), who signed an agreement which will see the most award-winning television and radio station as official broadcaster.

Veteran organiser of Miss Malawi pageant, Carver Bhima — who is also the licence holder of the national event — gave Alpha Arts his unreserved seal of approval and confidence that the promoters will take the show to greater heights.

He gave the credence to allay doubts on the capabilities of Alpha Arts, saying the organisers are experienced enough in their field of events management and gave his Events Management Limited the “confidence that they are set to improve management of the show from now onwards”.

What Alpha Arts have done so far exonerates Bhima’s confidence as the organisers took to social media to publicize the glamorous event and at the contract signing with Serendib Hotels, Rodney Goneso — general manager for Lotus Hotel and Serendib Suites — said the partnership with Alpha Arts is a strong statement of friendship in taking the national beauty pageant to another level and pledged that they see relationship beyond December.

He had emphasized that the Miss Malawi brand is the pride of the nation, saying the beauty pageant is part of the tourism industry and are complementing it as a way opening their doors for people to appreciate the services they offer in all of their hospitality businesses.

Since beauty pageants have evolved over the years, the criterias for selection may include, and not limited, to academic achievements, leadership skills, and eloquent communication skills — for the winning contestant to fair favourably at the Miss World pageant.