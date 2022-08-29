13 people win in first weekly draw of ‘Ecobank Ka *326# Weekend Starter’

Ecobank’s Tidzi Chalamba (right) captured during the draw

By Victor Singano Jnr, Correspondent

Ecobank Malawi has splashed cash to 13 lucky customers in the first weekly draw of the newly launched ‘Ecobank Ka *326# Weekend Starter’, a promotion which is aimed at rewarding its clients who transact on the bank’s mobile banking platforms.

Ecobank’s Head of Brand, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Tidzi Chalamba, reiterated that 13 lucky customers will be rewarded every Friday with XpressCash tokens ranging K100,000, K50,000 and K20,000 to be redeemed at any Ecobank ATM using the cardless cash withdrawal option with no need of an ATM card.

The Bank’s Mzuzu Branch customer, David Makunganya scooped the top prize of K100,000 Xpress Cash, followed by Aubrey Lunda from Ginnery Corner Branch and Sharon Sakira of Old Town Branch, who went away with K50,000 each.

“This is the begining of many more exciting and rewarding Fridays to come for our customers who simply transact on our free digital channels that attract zero monthly fees namely *326# Mobile banking and Ecobank Mobile App.

“We believe that this promotion will go a long way in giving our customers a very good start to their weekends. So far, we have registered substantial growth in the number of transactions during the first week of our promotion.

“We therefore implore on all our customers to sign up and enjoy these free digital platforms where even more transactions are free like buying airtime, paying water bills, DStv, GOtv, MRA, MASM and shopping via Ecobank Pay where they Scan a QR code or use terminal ID to make payment,” Chalamba said.

The other 10 winners of K10,000 each are Joshua Chizonda (Kanengo Branch); Queen Dube (Ginnery Corner); Moulali Palle (Mangochi); Mussa Ahmed (Ginnery Corner); James Mwantisi (City Centre); Shoeb M. Ughratdar (Mzuzu); Masutano Mkandawire (Old Town); Eliah Katantha (Mangochi); Paul Khumbanyiwa (Mzuzu) and Florence Msukwa (Blantyre).

One of the winners, Sharon Sakina expressed joy and commended Ecobank for running the promotion, saying: “Honestly, I’m excited for this and I don’t take it for granted. This is the first time in my life that I have ever won anything. This money will really help me a lot.”

To sign up on Ecobank Mobile, customers simply need to download the Ecobank Mobile App on App/Google store and self-register using their Ecobank Visa debit card.

The same applies on *326# where customers can self-onboard by dialling the code and following simple prompts and steps. The promotion runs from August 19 to 14 October.

Ecobank Malawi Ltd is part of the Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, the parent company of the Ecobank Group, which is the leading independent pan-African banking group, which employs over 14,000 people and serves about 29 million customers in the consumer, commercial and corporate banking sectors across the 33 African countries.

The Group has a banking license in France and representative offices in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Johannesburg, South Africa; Beijing, China; London, the UK and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

It offers a full suite of banking products, services and solutions including bank and deposit accounts, loans, cash management, advisory, trade, securities, wealth, and asset management.

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated is listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchanges in Lagos, the Ghana Stock Exchange in Accra, and the Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières in Abidjan.