120 golfers tune up for Standard Bank Be More Golf charity tourney at Lilongwe Golf Club

By Duncan Mlanjira

A field of 120 golfers is ready to tee off at Lilongwe Golf Club in tomorrow’s in Standard Bank Be More Golf tournament — a charity event, whose proceeds channeled towards Kamuzu Central Hospital’s Children’s Cancer Centre.

Lilongwe Golf Club captain, Maziko Kumbani said the tournament promises intense competition from golfers who will be swinging hard to outgun each other for prestigious medals lined up — at the same time using sport to advance charity causes.

“As captain, I am thrilled to welcome back Standard Bank to Lilongwe Golf Club as they bring their prestigious ‘Be More Golf’ tournament, which is themed; ‘Sustainable Swing’.

“This highly anticipated event promises intense competition and unforgettable moments on the course with over 120 golfers vying for top honors,” he said, while thanking Standard Bank for its unwavering commitment to the game of golf and the bank’s remarkable support for the LGC fraternity.

“This partnership continues to elevate the sport and inspire excellence both on and off the course. I wish all the golfers all the best,” said the captain.

Under the theme; ‘Sustainable Swing’, the tournament is expected to spotlight Standard Bank’s role in harnessing economic sustainability and responsible business as it is designed to bring together business leaders, clients, and sustainability advocates for a day of golf.

They will network and share ideas on sustainable development in both respects of business continuity and community well-being.

“At Standard Bank, we believe that sustainable growth is key to creating long-term value for our clients, our communities, and our economy,” said the sponsor’s Chief Executive, Phillip Madinga, himself an ardent golfer.

“We are again excited to host this unique event that not only showcases the beauty of the sport but also highlights our commitment to supporting the individual and business growth.”

He added that Standard Bank is committed to embedding sustainable practices into its operations, from reducing carbon footprint to financing projects that have a positive financial and social impact earmarked to grow the economy.

“The tournament is a celebration of the positive impact that sport and sustainability can have when they work hand in hand. We are proud to bring Be More Golf again to see so many golfers taking steps to promote financial sustainability that drive growth,” said the Chief Executive.

The 2024 edition of the Be More Golf will be played on the individual medal format and will culminate in a celebratory reception, where attendees will learn more about the Standard Bank initiatives to support green banking, including renewable energy investments, sustainable lending practices, and partnerships with environmentally conscious businesses.

Standard Bank also organises an annual Be More half-marathon and proceeds from the 2024 event in Lilongwe were also channeled towards Kamuzu Central Hospital’s Children’s Cancer Centre.

Standard Bank officially handed over K36 million to the Centre with the bank matching by 100% the initial K18 million it realised from registration fees paid by participants of the July 20, 2024 race bringing the total contribution to K36 million.