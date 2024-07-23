11 points clear as Silver Strikers wrap up TNM Super League 2024 first round against Moyale Barracks

* Still unbeaten in the 14 games played so far of 11 wins and three draws in which they have scored 34 goals

Having beaten FOMO FC 1-0 on Sunday at home with Mighty Wanderers stumbling following a 0-0 draw against MAFCO at Chitowe in Dwangwa, Silver Strikers are 11 points clear as they look ahead to wrap up their first round of the TNM Super League 2024 against Moyale Barracks away at Mzuzu Stadium.

The home win against the top flight league debutantes, FOMO came deep into the game through substitute Duncan Nyoni’s 80th minute strike.

FOMO’s performance earned some recognition of the Bankers’ coach, Peter Mponda, who told club media that it was “a very difficult game” adding that the Mulanje-based side “knew they couldn’t play pound for pound with us so they gave us the opportunity to be on the ball but not hurt them — thats why we got until the second half without a goal”.

“I should commend the opponent’s technical panel for the good job but my boys stayed in the game and scored. A win for us and I am happy,” he is quoted as saying.

The Bankers are still unbeaten in the 14 games played so far of 11 wins and three draws in which they have scored 34 goals while conceding just nine to earn a goal difference of 25.

From the same number of games, the runners-up, Mighty Wanderers have 25 points earned in seven wins, four draws and three losses in which they scored 20 goals and conceded 10 while the third place is occupied by Mzuzu City Hammers with 24 points.

Kamuzu Barracks are 4th with 22 points and if they win their match against Creck Sporting Club at Dimba Stadium tomorrow, they will occupy the 3rd place

So the race for the title is on when the second round would resume and also to identify the top 8 to compete in the end of the season Airtel Top 8.

Meanwhile, Silver Strikers’ McDonald Lameck is the only defender with the most assists in the TNM Super League 2024 as the right back has 5 assists to his name this far having featured in all matches since the start of the season.

He is joined by team mate Uchizi Vunga with 5 assists and four each from two more Silver players, Stenie Davie and McDonald Lameck — who was involved in Duncan Nyoni’s goal against FOMO as well as four by Mighty Wanderers’ Gaddie Chirwa.

The Bankers goalkeeper George Chikooka stands out with an impressive 8 clean sheets from 14 games played and he won the May MIKA Greenland Player of the Month Award.