Zodiak’s Kazako Hails Mutharika for Promoting Media Freedom

Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) Managing Director Gospel Kazako, has praised President Professor Peter Mutharika for the prevailing media freedom in the country.

Kazako was speaking Friday at ZBS in Lilongwe when Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Henry Mussa, visited the station.

“There is considerable amount of media freedom in Malawi. Comparing with other countries, we are better, ” said Kazako.

He said previous media freedom indices excluding 2018 have given Malawi a positive rate. He also urged journalists in the country to practise responsible journalism.

Kazako asked Mussa for government to protect the media especially in the run up to elections where many issues like news will be the order of the day.

“Punish those that will be publishing or airing fake news,” said Kazako while asking Mussa to ensure that the Access to Information (ATI) law is implemented.

On his part, Mussa said he had already made commitment that the ATI should be implemented by February this year. He commended Zodiak for its contribution to the country’s socioeconomic development.

Mussa assured Kazako that during his tenure of office, relationship between government and all media houses in Malawi will get to greater heights. Before going to ZBS, Mussa visited Galaxy radio and Airtel Malawi.

During the tour Mussa was accompanied by by Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology Erica Maganga, Director of Information Gedion Munthali, deputy director of Information Deogratias Mmana.