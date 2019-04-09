Ziboliboli Beach in Mangochi, fast maturing into an exquisite hospitality facility

By Duncan Mlanjira

Situated about 2kms past Nkopola Lodge and Sun ‘n’ Sand Holiday Resort along the road from Mangochi Boma to Monkey Bay, there has sprouted a new tourists’ facility by the name of Ziboliboli that is fast maturing into an exquisite hospitality lodge.

Some of the services tourists, both local and international, always look forward to are water sports activities, beach volleyball, beach netball, beach football, stone sculpture workshops and traditional dances.

And it has a conference hall that takes a capacity of 40 people which is ideal for corporate companies staff team building and it also hosts special occasions such as weddings, birthday parties, bachelors parties and hen parties.

Proprietor Michael Khumalo said many tourists love the place because of the natural sorroundings that offers good services for ardent bird watchers.

“Hippos also roam close by giving it that tranquil atmosphere that says it all that man and nature are at peace with each other,” Khumalo said.

“I came up with the name Ziboliboli because of my profession as a stone sculptor. We get more tourists who come for sculpture workshops after learning about my trade through some of the exhibitions I have had all over the world.

“I used the funds I realized from my sculpture exhibitions across the world to build this resort so that I can be arranging for sculpture workshops.

“It has taken over six years to build Ziboliboli Beach and it has been fully operation in the past three years. We are still constructing catering to the needs of our clients, who offer very positive suggestions on how we can make this place better.”

He said all their rates such as bed and breakfast, the bar, restaurant, water sports and boat rides to and from Boadzulu Island are very affordable and negotiable.

“I urge Malawians to become tourists themselves and travel around. It starts with us if Malawi tourism is to be on the world map. The more the foreign tourist interact with the local ones the more they will truly market Malawi out there as indeed the Warm Heart of Africa.

“We’ve had tourists patronage from Europe, USA and Asia, who have heard about us through word of mouth as well as our Facebook page, roadside billboards as well as through The Eye Magazine,” Khumalo said.