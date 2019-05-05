Wydad AC, Espérance Tunis set up an all-north African CAF Champions League final

By Duncan Mlanjira

Wydad AC of Morocco 🇲🇦 and Espérance Tunis of Tunisia 🇹🇳 are set for an all-north Africa final of this year’s Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League after seeing off Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa 🇿🇦 and TP Mazembe of DRC 🇨🇩 in the semifinals, whose second legs were played on Saturday.

Wydad AC of Morocco has gone through after drawing 0-0 with Mamelodi Sundowns at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria and winning 2-1 aggregate from the first leg result in Rabat last week.

Espérance Tunis have seen off TP Mazembe on 1-0 aggregate after also drawing 0-0 at the Stade TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi on Saturday.

Wydad AC are through to their fourth final in the competition while this is a back-to-back final for the holders, Espérance Tunis.

The first leg of the final will be played on the weekend of May 24/25 in Rabat, Morocco and the second scheduled for May31/June 1 at Rades in Tunisia.

For Mamelodi and Wydad, This was their 8th meeting in this tournament in which the South Africans have won two and the Moroccans carrying the day five times. They have a draw between them .

Since 2017, their head to head has been:

Mamelodi 1-0 Wydad

Wydad 1-0 Mamelodi

(Wydad won 3-2 on pens)

2018

Mamelodi 1-1 Wydad

Wydad 1-0 Mamelodi

2018/19

Mamelodi 2-1 Wydad

Wydad 1-0 Mamelodi

2018/19

Wydad 2-1 Mamelodi

Mamelodi 0-0 Wydad

For TP Mazembe and Espérance Tunis, this was their 10th meeting in which the Congolese have won three times while Esperance have done it four time. They have drawn thrice since 2001.

Their head to head is:

2001

Esperance 2-1 Mazembe

Mazembe 3-2 Esperance

2010

Mazembe 2-1 Esperance

Esperance 3-0 Mazembe

2010

Mazembe 5-0 Esperance

Esperance 1-1 Mazembe

2012

Mazembe 0-0 Esperance

Esperance 1-0 Mazembe

2018/19

Esperance 1-0 Mazembe

Mazembe 0-0 Esperance

TP Mazembe qualified for the semifinals after beating Simba SC of Tanzania 🇹🇿 on 4-1 aggregate after drawing 0-0 in the first leg in Dar es Salaam while Espérance beat fellow north African side CS Constantine from Algeria 🇩🇿 6-3 on aggregate.

Mamelodi Sundowns fell 0-1 to 8-times champions Al Ahly SC of Egypt 🇪🇬 in the second leg at the Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria but they sailed through on 5-1 aggregate after winning 5-0 in the first leg at home.

Wydad AC thrashed Horoya AC from Guinea 🇬🇳 5-0 at the Complexe Sportif Prince Abdullah-Mouray in Rabat to progress on 5-0 aggregate having drawn 0-0 in the first leg.

At the beginning of the 16 team group stages in January, there were seven clubs from North Africa; two each from Tunisia 🇹🇳 (Esperance Tunis and Club Africain), two from Algeria 🇩🇿 (CS Constantine and JS Saoura), two from Egypt 🇪🇬 (Ismaily SC and Al Ahly SC) and one from Morocco 🇲🇦 (Wydad AC).

Four remained for the semifinals; Al Ahly SC, Esperance Tunis, Wydad AC and CS Constantine.

Two — Esperance Tunis and Wydad AC got through to the semis and now they have proceeded to the final.

Those who fell along the way were two from southern Africa — Orlando Pirates 🇿🇦 and FC Platinum from Zimbabwe 🇿🇼.

West Africa had three — Lobi Stars from Nigeria 🇳🇬, ASEC Mimosas from Côte d’Ivoire 🇨🇮 and Horoya AC 🇬🇳.

Central Africa had two — TP Mazembe 🇨🇩 and AS Vita Club 🇨🇩 while East Africa Simba SC 🇹🇿.

The 2018 CAF Champions League champions are Esperance, who won the title after staging a dramatic second-leg fightback in the final to defeat record eight-time champions Al Ahly 4-3 on aggregate.

Al Ahly were desperate for a ninth title having consecutively lost in the last two final matches, this time around they fell in the semis.