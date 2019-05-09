Women aspirants Mia, Nyangulu shun 50:50 campaign in Chikwawa

By Elijah Phompho, MEC Stringer

Development Initiative Network, a local NGO running the 50:50 campaign in Chikwawa, has complained that out of about 20 female candidates that are contesting in the district, two candidates Abida Mia and Florence Nyangulu have isolated themselves from the initiative, a development which has worried other women campaigners as that lacks solidarity.

Abida Mia, wife to MCP vice-president, Muhammad Sidik Mia who is competing as an MCP parliamentary candidate for Chikwawa Nkombedzi and Nyangulu — who is an aspiring councillor for Makhwira South in Chikwawa East Constituency are running their campaign separately.

Programs Officer for DIN Malawi, Joshua Malunga complained that despite his organisation’s efforts of bringing all the female candidates together in campaigning for their seats in Chikwawa, some female candidates have opted to run their campaigns privately.

Malunga said they have tried to reach out to Mia and Nyangulu on several occasions but their efforts have not yielded any results.

Malunga was speaking on Wednesday at Chafulumira football ground in Group Village Headman Mpama’s area, in Traditional Authority Makhwira during a 50:50 football bonanza organised to drum up support for Phoebe Mtembenuzeni, another female candidate contesting as an independent parliamentarian for Chikwawa East Constituency.

Malunga added that women candidates should first of all embrace themselves in order to succeed even if they feel they have resources to run their campaign individually as they shall still be required to work as a group once they are elected as MPs and ward councillors.

Efforts to speak to Mia to answer he she isolating herself from the 50:50 campaign proved futile as she could not respond on her mobile phone despite several attempts.

DIN Malawi is an implementing 50:50 female candidate campaign in Chikwawa involved in capacity building, manifesto formulation and public speaking.

Mia has been enjoying popular support in Chikwawa Nkombedzi constituency since she launched her campaign bid earlier this year in a constituency which her husband was an MP for about a decade.

Meanwhile some female contestants in Chikwawa have mentioned failure to get their nomination refunds and lack of campaign materials as some of the challenges they are encountering in the course of campaign.