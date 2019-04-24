Wife kills Jealous Husband

By Nellie Kapatuka, MANA

The Malawi Police service in Mulanje district have arrested a 38 year old woman for allegedly murdering her husband.

Mulanje Police Publicist Sub Inspector Gresham Ngwira said the incident happened on Monday as the two, identified as Sofia Namagowa (suspect) and Peter Mbendera (deceased), were coming from a drinking spree.

Ngwira said the wife went into their neighbour’s house, a bachelor, instead of their house which angered the husband. He thought his wife was having an affair with the neighbour.

Following this, a quarrel started and the suspect is said to have hit the deceased with a hoe handle on the forehead making him unconscious. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at Namulenga Health Centre in the district.

“Indeed, we have arrested Namagowa following the said allegations and she will answer murder charges contrary to section 209 of the penal code,” explained Ngwira.

Namagowa hails from Chewile Village while the deceased, Mbendera aged 34, hailed from Chapweteka Village from Traditional Authority Juma in Mulanje district.

In related development, A 19 year old man was murdered Tuesday night at Ekwendeni Tavernin Mzimba, by unknown criminals.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Mzuzu Police, Paul Tembo said the deceased, Shingirai Mchizi, of Jere Village, Traditional Authority (TA)Mthwalo in Mzimba, was drinking beer at the Tavern.

“When the deceased went to answer the call of nature, he was attacked by unknown criminals. He was stabbed multiple times on the chestand head and was left unconscious,’’ he explained.

Tembo said Police took him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. He said a medical report indicated that the victim died due to severe loss of blood.