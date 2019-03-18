Victims Salute Govt for Support

By Solister Mogha

Victims of the disaster caused by torrential rains in Blantyre have hailed government for its quick response to their needs.

They made the salute at Lunzu Community Hall where over 2000 families gathered to receive food and other relief items last Saturday as part of response to the disaster that hit the country a week ago.

Ellen Adamson of Mtema Village under Traditional Authority Kapeni whose house was destroyed by the rains said in an interview his family had no food to eat as all what was available got damaged by the rains.

Adamson applauded government for coming forward and assist those affected without waiting for them to suffer longer.

“We had no food at home and today, I am happy that my family will have something to eat. We commend government for moving swiftly and for rescuing us from our problems,” said Adamson.

Lewis Ndeya, another beneficiary said the relief items received would fix the challenges that the affected families are going through.

“We are appreciative to government for the help. At least we now have something to depend on,” he said.

Blantyre is one of the 14 districts that were affected by the heavy rains that resulted into flooding in some districts.

According to District Disaster Management Officer for Blantyre, Walusungu Mwafulirwa, over 11,000 households have been affected in the district.

Mwafulirwa said the district has received enough support and that every household affected will be reached.

“From next week we will continue distribution of the relief items. The good thing is that we have all the items in our warehouse,” said Mwafulirwa.-MANA